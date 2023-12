Too Long; Didn't Read

This document examines the SEC's interest in AXS, the token associated with the virtual game Axie Infinity, traded on Binance platforms. It provides insights into the token's creation by Sky Mavis, its role in the game's ecosystem, and the ways in which its distribution and use have been tied to the growth of the Axie protocol. The document highlights the evolving regulatory landscape around cryptocurrencies and gaming tokens.