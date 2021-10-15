An Intro to 5 Gaming Metaverse Platforms for Newbies

@ lowegrade Robert Lowe Board Sport enthusiast. Former Automotive Technician, now studying Graphic Design. NEW ABOUT PAGE

I have never owned a powerful computer but I had to buy a decent laptop for my Graphic Design course. The specifications were hard to meet and most of my options were technically "gaming laptops", so I had to settle for that.

This was fine by me because a lot of my friends play games online and now I could finally join them and play the latest games; when I wasn't studying of course.

Instead of gaming, over the last year, I have been getting very interested in Cryptocurrencies. Trying out different things and doing a lot of reading. All my friends and family think it's either really boring or too volatile.

The technical jargon is definitely overwhelming at times, for me at least. I don't work with computers I just use one. It has been a steep learning curve to say the least, and I've burned through some of my hard-earned money trying to get involved. I think I have finally found my place in the crypto space though and others will follow.

The Crypto Gaming Metaverse! "The term Metaverse is typically used to describe the concept of a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe".



Upland

I started playing Upland using the phone app predominantly and it's quite user friendly. The game is kind of like Monopoly but digital. Learn how to get started here:

The game is only basic now but there is definitely more to come from this game.

Axie Infinity

I tried to get involved in Axie Infinity because I had been hearing about it. It's kind of like Pokemon but the game didn't really appeal to me in its current form. It seemed like it wasn't free to start playing and the items in the marketplace were already too expensive for me to want to get started. Learn more here:

Illuvium

A similar game to Axie Infinity is Illuvium which looks to be made to a really high standard. The game is still in development but I have been following the updates and eagerly awaiting the release of this game. I am sure a lot of other people are probably in the same boat.

The Sandbox

Another game I have been following, experimenting in, and am really interested in is The Sandbox. The game isn't live yet but there are still a lot of cool things you can do and build in the meantime. Learn more here:

Gods Unchained

The final game I've been playing is Gods Unchained. The game is like a digital version of a card game similar to Magic The Gathering. You play to earn cards to add to your deck or sell.

All the above games are still in the early stages, they're constantly developing and competing with each other. There seem to be new games and projects emerging every day as well, something for everyone.

I feel like a crypto-gaming metaverse once adopted by the masses is going to be the future of gaming. But what do I know? I'm just a newbie.

