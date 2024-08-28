GAM3 Awards 2024 Ceremony To Be Held At YGG Play Summit, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, August 27th, 2024/GamingWire/--Hosted annually by GAM3S.GG, the GAM3 Awards 2024 will see its first in-person award ceremony take place this November at the YGG Play Summit in Manila, Philippines.





GAM3S.GG has partnered with Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world’s largest network of web3 gamers and gaming guilds, to bring the awards to the Philippines — where YGG was founded and has continued to play an integral role in driving web3 adoption.





The Summit will convene nominees and winners of the prestigious GAM3 Awards, bringing the world’s best web3 founders and game developers to the Southeast Asian hub that is widely recognized as the global epicenter of web3 gaming.





Dubbed “the GDC of web3 gaming” by previous attendees, the YGG Play Summit is an annual week-long celebration of web3 games with previous iterations of the event including a 2-day conference, 3-day expo, 24-hour hackathon, a tournament, and dozens of pre-event activities and side events.





Now in its third year, the YGG Play Summit has welcomed world-renowned thought leaders to its speaker lineup including Yield Guild Games (YGG) co-founder Gabby Dizon, Sky Mavis co-founder Jeffrey “Jihoz” Zirlin, Animoca Brands Executive Chairman Yat Siu, Parallel founder Kohji Nagata, Pixels founder Luke Barwikowski, Star Atlas co-founder Michael Wagner, Pixelmon CEO Giulio Xiloyannis, Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl.de.ap, and more.





“This is the third year we run these awards, and we really wanted to do something special this time,” said GAM3S.GG co-founder and CEO Omar Ghanem.





“The Philippines has long been one of the main hubs for web3 gaming, and some of the earliest adopters and most passionate community members are based right here. That’s why it only feels right that our first ever physical version of the GAM3 Awards takes place at the heart of Manila — the heart of web3 gaming.”





Since its inception in 2022, the GAM3 Awards have acted as a measure of the growth and progress of the web3 gaming ecosystem while recognizing outstanding achievement and celebrating excellence among industry leaders.





Each year, a distinguished lineup of jurors deliberates over shortlisted nominees across a range of award categories, with industry leaders such as Xbox Director Agnes Kim, Naavik co-founder Abhimanyu Kumar, and content creator Sam Steffanina, having previously joined the judging panel.





Additionally, community sentiment will play an important role in The GAM3 Awards 2024; in 2023, over 450,000+ votes were cast from a pool of 50,000 unique voters to determine the year’s best games.





At last year's GAM3 Awards, winners split a USD$2 million prize pool with the largest share going to the web3 trading card game (TCG) Parallel, which earned multiple titles including Game of the Year, Best Strategy Game, and Best Card Game.





Also at the GAM3 Awards 2023, My Pet Hooligan won Best Action Game, Pixels won Best Casual Game, and Mighty Action Heroes won Best Mobile Game.





“In the Philippines, we’re focused on the people who are playing these games, and that’s what YGG has always been known for,” said YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon.







“All the other web3 gaming events around the world are B2B events; the YGG Play Summit is the only one that’s really focused on the consumer experience. For us, hosting the 2024 GAM3 Awards here in Manila is something very exciting because it means the real players of these games will be there to vote and cheer for their favorite titles, while getting to meet the teams behind them, and the content creators that play a big part in their success.”







Previously streamed online, this will be the first time in history that the GAM3S Awards ceremony will be hosted at a physical event. Expect more details to follow as GAM3S.GG and YGG come together at SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City on 22 November 2024, for one of the most important nights of the year.

About GAM3S.GG

GAM3S.GG is a web3 gaming superapp with over 1,000,000+ registered users that curates and creates content to spotlight the top games and showcase reviews, guides, news, quests, annual awards, and more.





GAM3S.GG has built a leading web3 gaming discovery platform over the past 3 years, as they continue to grow into the one-stop-shop for web3 gaming to help onboard millions of gamers, allowing them to engage with blockchain-powered games in unprecedented ways and becoming the ultimate bookmark on every gamer’s device. For more information: www.gam3s.gg

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a Web3 Guild Protocol that enables players and gaming guilds to find their community, discover games and level up together. Its mission is to become the leading community-based user acquisition platform in web3 gaming.





As a network of gaming guilds focused on web3 games, YGG is committed to providing opportunities for its members to achieve success in web3 gaming through questing initiatives such as Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP).





These enable members to build their onchain identity through its achievement-based reputation system.





From its roots in the Philippines to its global network of regional guilds and partnerships with over 100 blockchain games and infrastructure projects, YGG caters to an ever-expanding community of gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

About YGG Play Summit

The YGG Play Summit (YPS) explores the intersection of gaming and the emerging web3 ecosystem, featuring a hackathon, a conference, a game expo, and esports tournaments.





It features opportunities for attendees to connect and provide valuable insights into the future of gaming, digital ownership, and the top projects of web3 globally.





The conference focuses on the business of Web3 gaming and the future of the gaming industry. Speakers include founders and C-level executives from venture funds, crypto exchanges, protocols, and web3 wallets, alongside gaming studios, esports teams, guilds, and the gaming community.

