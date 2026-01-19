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Community Commerce Is Replacing Paid Ads in 2026

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

January 19th, 2026
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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business#community-commerce#ecommerce#digital-marketing#future-of-ecommerce#creator-economy#ai-in-marketing#zero-click-commerce#community-led-growth

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