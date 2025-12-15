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Shopify in 2026: 5 eCommerce Trends That Will Decide Which Merchants Win

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 15th, 2025
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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business#shopify#ecommerce#ai#social-commerce#mobile#retail-tech#startups#marketing

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