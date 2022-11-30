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3 Ways To Reach the C-Suite

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

November 30th, 2022
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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management#leadership#management#ceo#marketing#advertising#management-and-leadership#startups#lean-startup

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