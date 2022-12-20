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Can Your Child Code?

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 20th, 2022
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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programming#coding#education#careers#computer-science#coding-for-kids#coding-skills#technology-trends#tech-careers

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