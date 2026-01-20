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Brand Community Platforms: The Secret to Customer Retention

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

January 20th, 2026
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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business#marketing#community#brand-community-building#customer-retention#branding#growth-hacking#growth-marketing#brand

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