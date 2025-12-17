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Social Commerce: The New Growth Engine for Brands

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 17th, 2025
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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business#branding#community#community-engagement#brand-building#marketing#cmo#ecommerce#marketing-strategies

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