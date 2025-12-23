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The Unicorn Era Is Fading as Lean, Profitable AI Startups Take Over

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 23rd, 2025
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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startups#ai-startups#lean-startup-model#gen-ai-startups#ai-business-strategy#vc-funding-slowdown#startup-valuation-trends#post-unicorn-startup-era#future-of-work-with-ai

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