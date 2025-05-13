CoinACE Unlocks Early Access for Next‑Generation Crypto Simulation Trading

Pre‑registration is now live. Secure exclusive lifetime fee discounts and ACE‑token bonuses before the June 1 launch





CoinACE, the advanced crypto simulation trading platform engineered for realistic, risk‑free market practice, today opened Early Access registration ahead of its official rollout on June 1, 2025. Traders who sign up by May 31 (23:59 UTC) will receive a lifetime 20 % fee discount on the live service and a 10 ACE‑token airdrop after the full launch—perks available only during this limited‑time window.

Early Access functions as a live dress‑rehearsal: all core systems are production‑ready, from real‑time order‑book feeds to instant match‑engine execution, but users trade virtual balances instead of real capital. That means every strategy tweak, hedging experiment, or lightning‑fast scalp unfolds in a genuine market environment—minus the financial risk—so participants can refine their edge with confidence.

Why CoinACE Is Different

Live market depth with institutional latency CoinACE streams granular book data for BTC, ETH, and top alt pairs, mirroring the conditions of leading global exchanges.



Gamified 1:1 trading battles Face off against friends or ranked opponents in head‑to‑head matches that settle instantly on PNL.



Profit‑to‑Mine rewards Each profitable simulated trade converts “paper gains” into ACE‑token mining power, turning skill into measurable value.





Global leaderboard & social feed Compare stats, streaks, and liquidation saves while sharing insights in a public timeline.





Education built‑in From sandbox tooltips to advanced analytics dashboards, CoinACE shortens the learning curve for novices and challenges veterans to iterate faster.

How Early Access Works

Register at https://ready.coinace.app with a valid email or Web3 wallet.

Verify your account; you’ll immediately receive a virtual balance to begin crypto simulation trading.

Trade live markets, join battles, and climb the global leaderboard.

Launch‑day perks unlock automatically on June 1—your lifetime discount applies to every real‑mode order, and the 10 ACE‑token drop credits to your wallet after the mainnet debut.

A Call to Futures Fans and First‑Timers Alike

Whether you’re stress‑testing a complex derivatives stack or placing your very first virtual market order, CoinACE turns theory into execution with unmatched speed and clarity. By combining authentic liquidity, game‑layer incentives, and a transparent ranking system, the platform redefines crypto simulation trading as both a learning tool and a competitive sport.





With Early Access seats filling quickly, the team encourages interested traders to pre‑register now. “We designed CoinACE so anyone can experiment with sophisticated strategies in a sandbox that feels 100 % real,” said the product team in a statement. “These Early Access rewards are our way of thanking the community for shaping the final polish before launch.”

About CoinACE

CoinACE is a U.S.‑targeted, globally available crypto simulation trading platform that mirrors professional exchange conditions while eliminating monetary risk. Featuring high‑speed order‑matching, 1:1 trading battles, and a novel profit‑to‑mine ACE‑token economy, CoinACE empowers users to master the markets, compete with peers, and earn rewards—all in one seamless environment.





Ready to trade like it’s real—without the risk? Register today at https://ready.coinace.app and claim your Early Access benefits before the window closes on May 31.





