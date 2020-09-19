"Coffee is overrated" - William Kwan, 2020 Youtuber Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
William Kwan from Canada has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what William had to share.
I graduated with a CS degree from the University of Toronto in 2016, worked a 9-5 for a bit and bootstrapped a SaaS business to $50k revenue. Then, I got really bored, so I dropped everything and raised $70k for a new startup. I started my YouTube channel as a vlog for the startup but then it failed (like most of my projects) and now I'm having a jolly good time training fun and stupid AI's for the Internet to enjoy.
Most of my recent projects are related to AI-generated media/deepfakes since it looks cool when I make videos about it, but I work on whatever I feel like.
Making the next video better than the last one.
Turning into a vegetable from sitting at my computer all day.
I don't like giving advice. Would rather just show interesting stuff and let people make their own conclusions.
Besides cancelled travel plans, not much. I'm a self-employed guy who works at home most of the time.
GIC's, I don't invest in anything else.
Coffee is overrated.
I watch a variety of YouTubers, recently my favorites are HealthyGamerGG, Dani, and J Bro.
Recently, I got back into League of Legends, Blitz.gg is a lifesaver.
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.