"Coffee is overrated" - William Kwan, 2020 Youtuber Noonie Nominee

William Kwan from Canada has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what William had to share.



1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?



Top Tech YouTuber



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.



I graduated with a CS degree from the University of Toronto in 2016, worked a 9-5 for a bit and bootstrapped a SaaS business to $50k revenue. Then, I got really bored, so I dropped everything and raised $70k for a new startup. I started my YouTube channel as a vlog for the startup but then it failed (like most of my projects) and now I'm having a jolly good time training fun and stupid AI's for the Internet to enjoy.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Most of my recent projects are related to AI-generated media/deepfakes since it looks cool when I make videos about it, but I work on whatever I feel like.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Making the next video better than the last one.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Turning into a vegetable from sitting at my computer all day.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

I don't like giving advice. Would rather just show interesting stuff and let people make their own conclusions.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career

Besides cancelled travel plans, not much. I'm a self-employed guy who works at home most of the time.



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

GIC's, I don't invest in anything else.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Coffee is overrated.

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

I watch a variety of YouTubers, recently my favorites are HealthyGamerGG, Dani, and J Bro.

11. Which apps can't you live without?

Recently, I got back into League of Legends, Blitz.gg is a lifesaver.

