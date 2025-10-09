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Chip Giant Qualcomm to Buy Arduino in Big Push Beyond Smartphones

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byTuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

October 9th, 2025
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Tuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

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programming#open-source#arduino#qualcomm#qualcomm-dragonwing#qualcomm-acquisition#qualcomm-arduino#latest-tech-stories#latest-tech-reporting

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