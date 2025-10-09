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Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper EVs, But Prices Fail to Excite Market

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byTuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

October 9th, 2025
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Tuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

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tech-companies#tesla#electric-car#electric-vehicles#tesla-model-y-price#tesla-model-y-new-price#tesla-model-3-new-price#tesla-model-3#tesla-model-y

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