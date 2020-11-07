Solar Home Systems: The Changing Paradigms of Electric Power

@ sundayadenekan176 Sunday Adenekan Professional Digital Marketer And Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning Enthusiast

From electric cars to recyclable plastics; there have been several moral responses to the earth's clarion call to caution, many have become a mainstream tech. The development of alternative energy is also bridging the gap between being a moral responsibility and being a much-needed technology that is clean and cost-effective. One of these much-needed technologies is the solar home system.

The Switch

Climate change advocates have championed the campaign for responsible behavior towards the earth. They have continued to call our attention to some of the practices that have proven harmful to the environment and advocate for the use of much cleaner alternatives.

Electric power generation is fast moving away from the conventional modes (coal, gas, and fossil fuel) to a more natural form, utilizing Wind, Water, and Solar. These new approaches are quickly becoming more efficient and cost-effective.

One practical solution that the new technologies have proffered is the concept of scale. Unlike the classic method of Electric power generation and transmission that is quite bulky, alternative power generation strategies are being implemented at the lowest level of electric power demand – the Home.

You can now find a range of personal solar and wind power generation technologies that can be implemented at the home level, providing adequate off-grid power and a cleaner energy.

Home Solar Technology

Researchers have succeeded in the development of solar technology to scale – the Solar Home System. The advent of powerful solar panels, small enough to mount on your roof and the development of supporting components to aid in its optimal function have allowed home solar technology to become the favorite of most people wanting to switch to an off-grid, green power system.

Beyond the convenience, home solar technology also serves to alleviate the power challenge that is present in most developing countries.

Across developing countries, a dearth in electric power has hindered the growth of businesses, caused severe economic losses and lowered the quality of life. The electric power problem is endemic. From the rural areas to the urban areas, the situation demands swift action, one only alternative energy built to scale can provide. In this vein, governments across the developing world have implemented a varied degree of solar intervention projects to help light up communities that do not have access to electric power.

The implementations of the solar home system have recorded several successes in lighting up large parts of Africa and Asia, and it continues to offer a credible replacement for classic power systems.

Solar Home Systems

Solar Home Systems are the most reliable and cost-effective solution of providing access to electricity to remote off-grid individual households. They are reliable, efficient, and easy to implement.

But what is it about?

The term Solar Home System or SHS, refers to a stand-alone system, suitable for residential and small community applications. The system provides enough power to support residential or small community use for home appliances, lighting, computers, and other small appliances. It is generally designed and sized to supply DC and/or AC electrical appliances.

Originally, the SHS was designed to provide low power, less than 100 W but with advancement in technology, we now have compact power systems supplying up to 5000 W of power to homes and communities. The Solar Home System usually consists of solar panel modules connected to a solar charge controller/charger, stand-alone inverter and battery system. The generated DC power is stored in the battery and converted to AC power for supply to AC loads.

The growths in the market have attracted many technology players to the sub-industry, and this has in turn fueled innovation. Products like the Homaya range of solar power components from Schneider are a classic example of the strength of innovation evident in the industry.

Benefits of a Solar Home System

Quick integration and installation: The compact nature of the systems ensures that the time between installation and electric power is kept to the minimum, usually under a day.

Affordable and Reliable: Small-scale, distributed solar home systems provide an effective and affordable way to bring light to people without electricity.

Easy to scale: The system can be applied as needed and increased or decreased when demand changes.

Can be used with legacy systems: Solar home systems can be used side by side with legacy systems. Something’s serving as backup power or a compliment to the main power supply source.

Provides backup for lighting and mobile charging: For off-grid applications or areas with very unstable power supply, the unit can be introduced to provide lighting or source for mobile charging.

Green Power Solution: The main attraction to this mode of power generation is the fact that it is clean and protective of The Earth's environment. A switch to alternative energy as this would help to cut down

Applications of Solar Home Systems

Solar Home Systems have found use in various scenarios. Across Africa, and much of the developing world, they have been implemented in;

· Rural Electrification Project.

· Mobile home, crafts and other of such structures.

· Integrated Power Systems as an accompaniment with legacy systems.

· Off-grid power for holiday homes and residential accommodations away from public utilities.

Share this story @ sundayadenekan176 Sunday Adenekan Read my stories Professional Digital Marketer And Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning Enthusiast

Tags