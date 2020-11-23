3 Important Integrations For Your Time Tracking Software

@ sundayadenekan176 Sunday Adenekan Professional Digital Marketer And Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning Enthusiast

Effective time management is critical to success.

This statement is true for professionals and organizations alike.

With that said, effective time management in an organization is absolutely critical for businesses to ensure low overhead costs, efficient operational output, and transparency with clients.

As a result, many businesses have started paying attention to the benefits of employee time tracking.

If you are one of them and have been researching time tracking software, you may be aware of the overwhelming amount of options available in the market.

One of the best ways to choose the right time tracking app is to look for features instead of tools.

This means, first you must conduct a needs analysis, and based on this analysis, you should determine the features you need in a time tracking app.

One of the most important features to compare is the integration capability of various time tracking software.

Integration capabilities allow time tracking software to work in tandem with other software programs that your organization may be using and effectively track the time of a variety of different tasks.

So which integrations are necessary for effective time management in an organization?

Here are a few that you absolutely shouldn’t compromise on:

Quickbooks Integration

One of the most significant benefits of time tracking is the ability to bill your clients with accuracy. A Quickbooks time tracker, as the name suggests, can help you enhance this ability.

This integration will enable you to import work time data into Quickbooks to easily and seamlessly calculate payable or billable hours.

Ideally, you should look for a time tracking software that allows for the custom import of time data and connect time tracking structure to specific tasks within Quickbooks.

If you use different billing software, you should look for a time tracking app that is compatible with that software.

Asana Integration

Another important integration for a time tracking app is with your project management software, such as Asana.

Such integration will help you delegate tasks more efficiently, track progress and timelines with accuracy, and predict project milestones and completion with precision.

It will also enable you to get a holistic picture of the engagements of your resources, along with the productivity they are churning out.

Finally, this integration will give you access to the most important time tracking data within your project management platform.

Google Calendar Integration

Integration of your calendar app and your time tracking app will enable you to track your employees’ time more effectively, even when they are not engaged in a task that can be tracked virtually.

For instance, online time tracking does not account for the time spent in attending meetings.

By integrating your time tracking app with your calendar app, you can ensure that the entirety of each employee’s paid hours is accounted for, improving the accuracy and efficiency of your time tracking efforts.

Not to forget, this will also allow you to ensure your employees are not engaged in ‘busyness’, that is, in tasks that keep them busy but don’t produce any real results.

Conclusion

These were just a few of the many software products that can work incredibly more efficiently when integrated with time tracking software. You may want to look for additional integration abilities in your time tracking app, based on your needs and the needs of your organization.

Is there a time tracking integration that has made your life easier but isn’t present on this list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

Share this story @ sundayadenekan176 Sunday Adenekan Read my stories Professional Digital Marketer And Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning Enthusiast

Tags