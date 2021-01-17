Cyber Threat From Electric Vehicles Cannot Be Ignored

Electric vehicles are the future and it is undeniable that the future is here. We are in an era where electric vehicles or autonomous vehicles are fast becoming reality. It has gone past the stage of just being a luxury vehicle to what an average man can afford.

According to the US Department of energy, the cost of fueling an electric car is about half that of fueling a gas-powered car, with an electric gallon costing $1.24 and a gallon of gas costing $2.64 on average.

Also according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the average new car cost in 2018 in the United States was $35,742. In 2019, a Quartz study showed that the average cost of a new car in the U.S. was $36,600. In 2020 the Hyundai Loniq Electric is sold at $30,000.

You may notice that the cost is high during the initial purchase, but the cost of fueling as well as maintenance is very low. You save a lot more money when compared to the cost of fueling and maintaining gasoline cars. On the other hand, it's not all benefits. With an increasing number of electric vehicle owners, cyber threats should not be overlooked.

It is important to note that cyber threats on electric vehicles are critically examined as we journey through 2021. To give priority to this concern is to give priority to the wellbeing of consumers. As such, this should be done in collaboration with the automobile industries. However, as a consumer, you should be aware of the risks.

As stated below are the four reasons cyber threats should not be overlooked in electric vehicles.

Hackers Can Harm Through Commercial Charging Stations

Commercial charging stations are for general use. Therefore, you can't be so relaxed; it is very vulnerable because of its public availability. Hence, it is easier for hackers to get access to your vehicle. This obviously can cause a lot of problems for the owner.

Hackers can gain control of your vehicle by first accessing the station's web interface. This, for example, can cause the car not to charge or make it inaccessible for the consumers.

Furthermore, researchers say a malicious actor could unlock the cable during the charging of a car by manipulating the socket locking hatch, allowing a thief to walk away with the cable.

Cybercriminals Can Pose A Threat Through Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi is one of the significant benefits of having an electric vehicle. It is easy to connect to the internet at any time and anywhere conveniently. This is a threat that should not be overlooked in 2021. Drastic measures should be taken into consideration.

Hackers can disable the alarm system and other security controls when they get access to your systems. Remember that with Wi-Fi, electric vehicles can be easily hacked. So, setting up two-factor verification will help. Strengthening the security codes or changing the security codes regularly goes a long way to protect your vehicle in case it has been compromised.

Cybercriminals Can Attack Through Tracking and Monitoring

Internet connectivity has made it easier for cybercriminals to monitor one's movements without suspicion. Though manufacturers of this vehicle try as much as possible to provide excellent security systems, one cannot guarantee its safety at all times. There will be lapses that allow the cybercriminals to monitor you.

Therefore, manufacturers must providers provide excellent digital security that will detect unwanted access to the car. This will serve as a deterrent to cybercriminals even when you are not there. As a consumer, you can pay attention to what the manufacturer's cybersecurity offerings are.

Cyber Threats Can Occur Through an Unauthorized Automobile Mechanic

If your car has a fault, take it to an authorized electric vehicle repairer and not just anybody. Do not allow third-party to access the coding system of your vehicle. Cybercriminals can go through this means to install malware or virus. This can pose a risk of a cyber threat to the users of the vehicle. All maintenance, repair, and any diagnostic testing required should be referred to the authorized electric vehicle repairer.

The manufacturers can also send the repairing codes to the car users, as well as training consumers on what to do when the car develops a fault. As a consumer, you may not have vast knowledge about the repairs required. So, you can be referred to the authorized car repairer provided by the company for significant issues.

Conclusion

When we talk about the cyber threats associated with your electic vehicle, we are talking about:

The protection of your car technology system from cybercriminals

The prevention of unauthorized person access to your vehicle

When these security threats are not overlooked, your car remains much more secure and safe from looming cyber threats. Ensure to take care at public charging stations, install two-factor authentication, and get your vehicle repaired by authorized mechanics only.

