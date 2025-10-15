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Amazon to Hire 250,000 U.S. Workers for Holiday Season Amid Spending Concerns

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byTuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

October 15th, 2025
featured image - Amazon to Hire 250,000 U.S. Workers for Holiday Season Amid Spending Concerns
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Tuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

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tech-companies#amazon#amazon-2025-hiring#amazon-fulfillment-center#fulfillment-by-amazon#tech-hiring-2025#consumer-spending-2025#adobe-analytics#latest-tech-news

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