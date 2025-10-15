Amazon to Hire 250,000 U.S. Workers for Holiday Season Amid Spending Concerns

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers across its U.S. fulfillment and transportation networks for the holiday shopping season — matching its hiring target from the previous two years, Reuters reported Monday. The hiring push comes as retailers brace for a potentially cautious consumer spending period, with shoppers expected to feel the pinch of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Still, data firm Adobe Analytics projects U.S. online holiday sales to grow modestly, outpacing overall retail growth. Amazon said seasonal workers will earn an average of more than $19 per hour, while full-time employees will make around $23 per hour with benefits. The company last month announced a $1 billion investment to raise pay and lower healthcare costs for its U.S. workforce. Major retailers have issued mixed forecasts ahead of the season — Target and Best Buy reaffirmed their outlooks, while Walmart and Macy’s raised theirs, reflecting uneven expectations for holiday demand.