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OpenAI Partners With Broadcom to Build 10GW of Custom AI Chips

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byTuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

October 15th, 2025
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Tuan Anh Vu@gedyflowers

Marketing Assistant & General Tech Editor @ HackerNoon

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tech-companies#openai#openai-broadcom#openai-frontier-model#broadcom-openai#broadcom-openai-chips#sam-altman#openai-news#in-house-chip

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