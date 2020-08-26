"Change Your Inner Intent And Your Life Will Turn Around", Interview with Pierre-Antoine Mill

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Pierre-Antoine Mill from France has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in Software Development category.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Pierre had to share.
TypeScript
I <3 TypeScript, React, and Functional Programming. I type it all. OSS contributor. Sport & life addict. I'm interested in sustainable development and environment/climate.
I write blog posts, courses, and libs for the TypeScript ecosystem.
The future.
The state of our society and the environment.
Change your inner intent and your life will turn around.
In some way. It has accelerated the choices I have to make. It made stuff clearer.
In sustainable, automated, organic, technological agriculture.
The human being is essentially wrong.
I create apps but I don't use them much. I'm free from my phone.
React Native
