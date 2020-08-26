"Change Your Inner Intent And Your Life Will Turn Around", Interview with Pierre-Antoine Mill

Pierre-Antoine Mill from France has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in Software Development category.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Pierre had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

TypeScript

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I <3 TypeScript, React, and Functional Programming. I type it all. OSS contributor. Sport & life addict. I'm interested in sustainable development and environment/climate.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write blog posts, courses, and libs for the TypeScript ecosystem.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The future.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The state of our society and the environment.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Change your inner intent and your life will turn around.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

In some way. It has accelerated the choices I have to make. It made stuff clearer.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In sustainable, automated, organic, technological agriculture.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

The human being is essentially wrong.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

I create apps but I don't use them much. I'm free from my phone.

11. What are you currently learning?

React Native

