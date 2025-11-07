Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return As Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock

Dubai, UAE, November 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, disclosed the October performance of its Private Wealth Management (PWM), highlighting continued stability and strong returns amid a month marked by volatility and global market tension. Dubai, UAE, November 7th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Bybit Bybit Private Wealth Management (PWM) Private Wealth Management (PWM) Performance Highlights In the latest Bybit PWM newsletter for October 2025, Bybit PWM demonstrated consistent strength across its portfolio, underscoring the division’s disciplined approach to managing wealth in dynamic markets. latest Bybit PWM newsletter for October 2025 latest Bybit PWM newsletter for October 2025 October, often referred to as “Uptober” for its traditionally strong crypto performance, diverged from its usual trajectory this year. Escalating U.S.–China tariff tensions — particularly following the Oct. 11 developments that triggered widespread liquidations — combined with end-of-month Big Tech earnings volatility to create headwinds across digital asset markets. Despite these challenges, Bybit PWM maintained resilient results. Its top-performing fund recorded a 16.94% annual percentage rate (APR), while USDT-based strategies achieved an average APR of 11.56%, and BTC-based strategies averaged 6.81%. Fund assets were aligned as of Sep. 28, 2025, and net asset values were calculated using the Time-Weighted Return (TWR) method, benchmarked against funding arbitrage performance. Chart: Bybit PWM October 2025 Performance Overview Chart: Bybit PWM October 2025 Performance Overview “Our October performance reaffirms the importance of discipline, diversification, and data-driven strategy in an uncertain environment,” said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit. “We continue to prioritize stability for our clients while seeking opportunities that deliver consistent yield. Even when broader markets face turbulence, our structured approach allows us to navigate volatility with confidence.” “Our October performance reaffirms the importance of discipline, diversification, and data-driven strategy in an uncertain environment,” said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit. “We continue to prioritize stability for our clients while seeking opportunities that deliver consistent yield. Even when broader markets face turbulence, our structured approach allows us to navigate volatility with confidence.” Bybit PWM’s diversified investment framework, supported by the exchange’s institutional-grade infrastructure, enables high-net-worth clients to access bespoke strategies designed for both wealth preservation and long-term growth. #Bybit / #CryptoArk About Bybit About Bybit **Bybit **is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. Bybit Bybit With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com. Bybit.com Bybit.com For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press Bybit Press Bybit Press For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com media@bybit.com media@bybit.com For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media Bybit's Communities and Social Media Bybit's Communities and Social Media Contact Head of PR Tony Au Bybit media@bybit.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program