Building Your First Node-RED Flow: Basic Tutorial

This post introduces a deep dive video tutorial where I teach you the fundamentals of Node-RED and at the same time, show you how to build a Weather Forecast Dashboard. To make the dashboard work, we'll need to integrate with 3 online APIs that will provide the current weather forecast, a 5 day forecast, and information about the country connected to the town or city being searched.

This video tutorial shows you step by step, how we bring these APIs together in Node-RED, to produce a weather service in the form of a UI dashboard. Once you've completed this tutorial, you will have a good enough understanding of Node-RED, enough to be able to get up and running with your own flows.

NOTE: This is my first deep dive video and I would really appreciate honest feedback as to if this kind of content adds value and if yes, how can I better it for future videos to come.

NOTE: Also see below references to mentioned websites, online tools as well as GitHub resources for the Node-RED Weather Dashboard.

Video Tutorial

References

