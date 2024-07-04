Build Your Own RAG App: A Step-by-Step Guide to Setup LLM locally using Ollama, Python, and ChromaDB

In an era where data privacy is paramount, setting up your own local language model (LLM) provides a crucial solution for companies and individuals alike. This tutorial is designed to guide you through the process of creating a custom chatbot using Ollama, Python 3, and ChromaDB, all hosted locally on your system. Here are the key reasons why you need this tutorial:
This tutorial will empower you to build a robust and secure local chatbot, tailored to your needs, without compromising on privacy or control.
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an advanced technique that combines the strengths of information retrieval and text generation to create more accurate and contextually relevant responses. Here's a breakdown of how RAG works and why it's beneficial:
RAG is a hybrid model that enhances the capabilities of language models by incorporating an external knowledge base or document store. The process involves two main components:
By setting up a local RAG application with tools like Ollama, Python, and ChromaDB, you can enjoy the benefits of advanced language models while maintaining control over your data and customization options.
Running large language models (LLMs) like the ones used in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) requires significant computational power. One of the key components that enable efficient processing and embedding of data in these models is the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). Here's why GPUs are essential for this task and how they impact the performance of your local LLM setup:
A GPU is a specialized processor designed to accelerate the rendering of images and videos. Unlike Central Processing Units (CPUs), which are optimized for sequential processing tasks, GPUs excel at parallel processing. This makes them particularly well-suited for the complex mathematical computations required by machine learning and deep learning models.
When setting up a local LLM, the choice of GPU can significantly impact performance. Here are some factors to consider:
Investing in a high-performance GPU is crucial for running LLM models locally. It ensures faster data processing, efficient model training, and quick response generation, making your local RAG application more robust and reliable. By leveraging the power of GPUs, you can fully realize the benefits of hosting your own custom chatbot, tailored to your specific needs and data privacy requirements.
Before diving into the setup, ensure you have the following prerequisites in place:
To install and setup our Python 3 environment, follow these steps: Download and setup Python 3 on your machine. Then make sure your Python 3 installed and run successfully:
$ python3 --version
# Python 3.11.7
Create a folder for your project, for example,
local-rag:
$ mkdir local-rag
$ cd local-rag
Create a virtual environment named
venv:
$ python3 -m venv venv
Activate the virtual environment:
$ source venv/bin/activate
# Windows
# venv\Scripts\activate
Install ChromaDB using pip:
$ pip install --q chromadb
Install Langchain tools to work seamlessly with your model:
$ pip install --q unstructured langchain langchain-text-splitters
$ pip install --q "unstructured[all-docs]"
Install Flask to serve your app as a HTTP service:
$ pip install --q flask
To install Ollama, follow these steps: Head to Ollama download page, and download the installer for your operating system. Verify your Ollama installation by running:
$ ollama --version
# ollama version is 0.1.47
Pull the LLM model you need. For example, to use the Mistral model:
$ ollama pull mistral
Pull the text embedding model. For instance, to use the Nomic Embed Text model:
$ ollama pull nomic-embed-text
Then run your Ollama models:
$ ollama serve
Now that you've set up your environment with Python, Ollama, ChromaDB and other dependencies, it's time to build your custom local RAG app. In this section, we'll walk through the hands-on Python code and provide an overview of how to structure your application.
app.py
This is the main Flask application file. It defines routes for embedding files to the vector database, and retrieving the response from the model.
import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv
load_dotenv()
from flask import Flask, request, jsonify
from embed import embed
from query import query
from get_vector_db import get_vector_db
TEMP_FOLDER = os.getenv('TEMP_FOLDER', './_temp')
os.makedirs(TEMP_FOLDER, exist_ok=True)
app = Flask(__name__)
@app.route('/embed', methods=['POST'])
def route_embed():
if 'file' not in request.files:
return jsonify({"error": "No file part"}), 400
file = request.files['file']
if file.filename == '':
return jsonify({"error": "No selected file"}), 400
embedded = embed(file)
if embedded:
return jsonify({"message": "File embedded successfully"}), 200
return jsonify({"error": "File embedded unsuccessfully"}), 400
@app.route('/query', methods=['POST'])
def route_query():
data = request.get_json()
response = query(data.get('query'))
if response:
return jsonify({"message": response}), 200
return jsonify({"error": "Something went wrong"}), 400
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run(host="0.0.0.0", port=8080, debug=True)
embed.py
This module handles the embedding process, including saving uploaded files, loading and splitting data, and adding documents to the vector database.
import os
from datetime import datetime
from werkzeug.utils import secure_filename
from langchain_community.document_loaders import UnstructuredPDFLoader
from langchain_text_splitters import RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter
from get_vector_db import get_vector_db
TEMP_FOLDER = os.getenv('TEMP_FOLDER', './_temp')
# Function to check if the uploaded file is allowed (only PDF files)
def allowed_file(filename):
return '.' in filename and filename.rsplit('.', 1)[1].lower() in {'pdf'}
# Function to save the uploaded file to the temporary folder
def save_file(file):
# Save the uploaded file with a secure filename and return the file path
ct = datetime.now()
ts = ct.timestamp()
filename = str(ts) + "_" + secure_filename(file.filename)
file_path = os.path.join(TEMP_FOLDER, filename)
file.save(file_path)
return file_path
# Function to load and split the data from the PDF file
def load_and_split_data(file_path):
# Load the PDF file and split the data into chunks
loader = UnstructuredPDFLoader(file_path=file_path)
data = loader.load()
text_splitter = RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=7500, chunk_overlap=100)
chunks = text_splitter.split_documents(data)
return chunks
# Main function to handle the embedding process
def embed(file):
# Check if the file is valid, save it, load and split the data, add to the database, and remove the temporary file
if file.filename != '' and file and allowed_file(file.filename):
file_path = save_file(file)
chunks = load_and_split_data(file_path)
db = get_vector_db()
db.add_documents(chunks)
db.persist()
os.remove(file_path)
return True
return False
query.py
This module processes user queries by generating multiple versions of the query, retrieving relevant documents, and providing answers based on the context.
import os
from langchain_community.chat_models import ChatOllama
from langchain.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate, PromptTemplate
from langchain_core.output_parsers import StrOutputParser
from langchain_core.runnables import RunnablePassthrough
from langchain.retrievers.multi_query import MultiQueryRetriever
from get_vector_db import get_vector_db
LLM_MODEL = os.getenv('LLM_MODEL', 'mistral')
# Function to get the prompt templates for generating alternative questions and answering based on context
def get_prompt():
QUERY_PROMPT = PromptTemplate(
input_variables=["question"],
template="""You are an AI language model assistant. Your task is to generate five
different versions of the given user question to retrieve relevant documents from
a vector database. By generating multiple perspectives on the user question, your
goal is to help the user overcome some of the limitations of the distance-based
similarity search. Provide these alternative questions separated by newlines.
Original question: {question}""",
)
template = """Answer the question based ONLY on the following context:
{context}
Question: {question}
"""
prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_template(template)
return QUERY_PROMPT, prompt
# Main function to handle the query process
def query(input):
if input:
# Initialize the language model with the specified model name
llm = ChatOllama(model=LLM_MODEL)
# Get the vector database instance
db = get_vector_db()
# Get the prompt templates
QUERY_PROMPT, prompt = get_prompt()
# Set up the retriever to generate multiple queries using the language model and the query prompt
retriever = MultiQueryRetriever.from_llm(
db.as_retriever(),
llm,
prompt=QUERY_PROMPT
)
# Define the processing chain to retrieve context, generate the answer, and parse the output
chain = (
{"context": retriever, "question": RunnablePassthrough()}
| prompt
| llm
| StrOutputParser()
)
response = chain.invoke(input)
return response
return None
get_vector_db.py
This module initializes and returns the vector database instance used for storing and retrieving document embeddings.
import os
from langchain_community.embeddings import OllamaEmbeddings
from langchain_community.vectorstores.chroma import Chroma
CHROMA_PATH = os.getenv('CHROMA_PATH', 'chroma')
COLLECTION_NAME = os.getenv('COLLECTION_NAME', 'local-rag')
TEXT_EMBEDDING_MODEL = os.getenv('TEXT_EMBEDDING_MODEL', 'nomic-embed-text')
def get_vector_db():
embedding = OllamaEmbeddings(model=TEXT_EMBEDDING_MODEL,show_progress=True)
db = Chroma(
collection_name=COLLECTION_NAME,
persist_directory=CHROMA_PATH,
embedding_function=embedding
)
return db
Create
.env file to store your environment variables:
TEMP_FOLDER = './_temp'
CHROMA_PATH = 'chroma'
COLLECTION_NAME = 'local-rag'
LLM_MODEL = 'mistral'
TEXT_EMBEDDING_MODEL = 'nomic-embed-text'
Run the
app.py file to start your app server:
$ python3 app.py
Once the server is running, you can start making requests to the following endpoints:
$ curl --request POST \
--url http://localhost:8080/embed \
--header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \
--form file=@/Users/nassermaronie/Documents/Nasser-resume.pdf
# Response
{
"message": "File embedded successfully"
}
$ curl --request POST \
--url http://localhost:8080/query \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{ "query": "Who is Nasser?" }'
# Response
{
"message": "Nasser Maronie is a Full Stack Developer with experience in web and mobile app development. He has worked as a Lead Full Stack Engineer at Ulventech, a Senior Full Stack Engineer at Speedoc, a Senior Frontend Engineer at Irvins, and a Software Engineer at Tokopedia. His tech stacks include Typescript, ReactJS, VueJS, React Native, NodeJS, PHP, Golang, Python, MySQL, PostgresQL, MongoDB, Redis, AWS, Firebase, and Supabase. He has a Bachelor's degree in Information System from Universitas Amikom Yogyakarta."
}
By following these instructions, you can effectively run and interact with your custom local RAG app using Python, Ollama, and ChromaDB, tailored to your needs. Adjust and expand the functionality as necessary to enhance the capabilities of your application.
By harnessing the capabilities of local deployment, you not only safeguard sensitive information but also optimize performance and responsiveness. Whether you're enhancing customer interactions or streamlining internal processes, a locally deployed RAG application offers flexibility and robustness to adapt and grow with your requirements.
https://github.com/firstpersoncode/local-rag
Happy coding!