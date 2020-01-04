How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #12: Creating Categories Screen

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
component, we will navigate to the new list screen which will display the list of article posts based on that category.
TouchableOpacity
import React from 'react';
import {
FlatList,
ScrollView,
View,
TouchableOpacity,
} from 'react-native';
export default class Categories extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
loading: false,
categories: [],
};
}
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchCategorie();
}
async fetchCategorie() {
this.setState({ loading: true });
const response = await fetch(`https://kriss.io/wp-json/wp/v2/categories`);
const categories = await response.json();
this.setState({
categories: categories
});
}
in the render() function of Categories screen as shown in the code snippet below:
FlatList
render() {
return (
<ScrollView>
<FlatList
data={this.state.categories}
renderItem={({item}) => (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
this.props.navigation.navigate('CategorieList', {
categorie_id: item.id,
categorie_name: item.name
})
}>
<Card>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{item.name}</Title>
</Card.Content>
</Card>
</TouchableOpacity>
)}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => index}
/>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
component. The
FlatList
is configured with data from for categories data and keyExtractor prop for the key data. Then, the renderItem prop returns the template for the categories list. The template has the
FlatList
as the parent component which has navigation configured to the
TouchableOpacity
screen. We are going to implement the CategorieList screen later. Then, we have used the
CategorieList
component and its subcomponents to display the category name.
Card
folder.
‘./screens/’
import React from 'react';
import {View, FlatList, TouchableOpacity} from 'react-native';
import {Card, Title, Paragraph} from 'react-native-paper';
import moment from 'moment';
import HTML from 'react-native-render-html';
export default class CategorieList extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
posts: [],
};
}
import CategorieList from './screens/CategoriesList';
const StackNavigator = createStackNavigator({
DashboardTabNavigator: DashboardTabNavigator,
SinglePost: SinglePost,
CategorieList : CategorieList
});
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchPost();
}
async fetchPost() {
let categorie_id = this.props.navigation.getParam('categorie_id');
const response = await fetch(
`https://kriss.io/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?categories=${categorie_id}`,
);
const post = await response.json();
this.setState({posts: post});
}
render() {
categorie_title = this.props.navigation.getParam('title');
return (
<View>
<Title style={{marginLeft: 30}} >{categorie_title}</Title>
<FlatList
data={this.state.posts}
renderItem={({item}) => (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
this.props.navigation.navigate('SinglePost', {
post_id: item.id,
})
}>
<Card>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{item.title.rendered}</Title>
<Paragraph>
Published on {moment(item.date, 'YYYYMMDD').fromNow()}
</Paragraph>
</Card.Content>
<Card.Cover source={{uri: item.jetpack_featured_media_url}} />
<Card.Content>
<HTML html={item.excerpt.rendered} />
</Card.Content>
</Card>
</TouchableOpacity>
)}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
component to list the List of articles just as in the Home screen. Then, we have added the navigation to the SinglePost screen using the TouchableOpacity as the parent component.
FlatList