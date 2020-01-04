How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #11: Remove Bookmark Feature

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
removeBookMark = async post_id => {
this.setState({already_bookmark: false});
const bookmark = await AsyncStorage.getItem('bookmark').then(token => {
const res = JSON.parse(token);
return res.filter(e => e !== post_id);
});
await AsyncStorage.setItem('bookmark', JSON.stringify(bookmark));
};
to false. Then, we have got the book item using the getItem function of the AsyncStorage module. Then, we parse the response to JSON and store it in res constant. Then using the filter HOC we remove the post id from the bookmark. Then, we save the remaining value in the bookmark array using setItem again.
already_bookmark
state based on if the article is bookmarked or not. This
already_bookmark
state will handle the showing of bookmarked or not bookmarked template in the
already_bookmark
screen. For that, we need to create a new function called renderBookMark as shown in the code snippet below:
SinglePost
renderBookMark = async post_id => {
await AsyncStorage.getItem('bookmark').then(token => {
const res = JSON.parse(token);
let data = res.find(value => value === post_id);
return data == null
? this.setState({already_bookmark: false})
: this.setState({already_bookmark: true});
});
};
state to true else we set it to false.
already_bookmark
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchPost().then(()=>{
this.renderBookMark(this.props.navigation.getParam('post_id'));
});
}
class Bookmark extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
bookmark_post: [],
isFetching: false,
};
}
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage';
as shown in the code snippet below:
fetchBookMark
async fetchBookMark() {
let bookmark = await AsyncStorage.getItem('bookmark').then(token => {
const res = JSON.parse(token);
if (res != null) {
const result = res.map(post_id => {
return 'include[]=' + post_id;
});
return result.join('&');
} else {
return null;
}
});
const response = await fetch(
`https://kriss.io/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?${bookmark}`
);
const post = await response.json();
//this.setState({ posts: post });
this.setState({ bookmark_post: post });
}
state variable.
bookmark_post
to display articles List just as in the Home Screen. The overall implementation is shown in the code snippet below:
FlatList
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchBookmark();
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Headline style={{marginLeft: 30}}>Bookmark Post</Headline>
<FlatList
data={this.state.bookmark_post}
renderItem={({item}) => (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
this.props.navigation.navigate('SinglePost', {
post_id: item.id,
})
}>
<Card
style={{
shadowOffset: {width: 5, height: 5},
width: '90%',
borderRadius: 12,
alignSelf: 'center',
marginBottom: 10,
}}>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{item.title.rendered}</Title>
<Paragraph>
Published on {moment(item.date).fromNow()}
</Paragraph>
</Card.Content>
<Card.Cover source={{uri: item.jetpack_featured_media_url}} />
<Card.Content>
<Card.Content>
<HTMLRender html={item.excerpt.rendered} />
</Card.Content>
</Card.Content>
</Card>
</TouchableOpacity>
)}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
import {withNavigationFocus} from 'react-navigation';
class Bookmark extends Component {
export default withNavigationFocus(Bookmark);
as shown in the code snippet below:
componentDidMount
componentDidMount() {
const {navigation} = this.props;
this.focusListener = navigation.addListener('didFocus', () => {
this.fetchBookmark();
});
}