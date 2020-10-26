10 Best React Native Chart Libraries

@ krissanawat101 krissanawat React native Developer ,Coffee addict

Representing statistical data in plain text or paragraphs, tables are pretty boring in my opinion. What about you?

They become pretty difficult to understand and contrast. But, what makes them interesting and quite beautiful is the visual representation such as charts and diagrams.

The knowledge of representing data in visual diagrams has become a requirement for many design and development projects and jobs today. The mobile apps and websites complement their statistical data reading and data representation with various graphs and multimedia charts following the best design standards.

Hence in order to skillfully interpret the boring statistical data, one must incorporate the right form of visual chart diagrams so that data can appear interesting and contrasting. With that aim, here we present to you the 10 best chart libraries for React Native that offer so much of everything that you want to integrate into the chart view on your React Native app:

Well, if you are looking for a great and well-documented charts package for React Native then, this is it. React Native charts wrapper library is what has it call in terms of chart integration in React Native. It offers state of the art native charts with different types. The charts themselves look and feel amazing in terms of design but the integration of data and props has been made a lot easier with proper documentation as well. They offer 8 types of chart support with numerous configuration options. The library is based on MPAdnroidCharts and iOS charts. Most of the configurations available in the base MPAndroidChart library provided through this wrapper library as well.

Anychart



AnyChart is a library built using JavaScript that offers interactive and modern charts and dashboards for web apps, standalone and mobile projects. It offers all your data visualization solutions for enhancing your website for better reporting, embedding dashboards into SaaS systems, or building an entirely new product. The chart components provided are robust, flexible, and simple. This library explains exactly how to integrate AnyCharts configurations into the React Native ecosystem. After the integration, any of the features offered by AnyChart can be used inside a React Native app. With a high range of chart selection which is intuitive in nature, this package can be a major solution to your chart-related options in React Native.



This is the React Native charts package that has it all in terms of chart components. This library provides SVG Charts support to React Native on iOS and Android and a compatibility layer for the web. This library also makes use of the react-native-svg package as a dependency to render its graphs. The library offers 9 type of chart components which look simple and appealing to the eye. The chart types themselves have different configurations to them in other to make them look different. They also offer an optional grid component to be used inside of the chart view. Overall, the library is easy to integrate and implement but may become quite tricky when it comes to using the configuration for different component itself.

This charts library for React Native provides chart components for Android and iOS platforms using react native SVG and path-js packages. The work here is based on the react-pathjs-chart library by Roman Samec. The library aims to provide unified chart views across multiple platforms. They offer a total of 7 chart components including Pie charts, Bar charts, Smooth line charts, Stockline charts, Scatterplots, Tree graphs, and Radar graphs. Each chart component houses configuration for format, labels, colors, axis, ticks, and lines. This package is in its early stage of development and the owner welcomes contributors to these packages which in doubt is destined to become one of the powerful charts package for the React Native ecosystem.

The package delivers the state of the art powerful charts for React Native that are based on Highcharts, an interactive JavaScript charts library. One of the simplest and most basic chart package there is in terms of design and features. The configuration of chart components is simple which is made just by sending the props. The prop configuration might be a bit tricky in the part but you can easily do it by checking out the official documentation. However, we must remember to enable JavaScript and DOM storage if the charts are not actually rendering on a real device. Otherwise, the library exhibits charts with a minimal amount of configuration props.

Now, if you are looking for the purest form of chart components only built by using React Native components and doesn’t depend on any render libraries like react-native SVG then, this is the best package for you. There is no need of importing rendering modules for SVG and other art forms. The chart components offered are simple with fewer configuration options but the catch is that they are purely built using React Native components. They offer five types of charts including Line chart, Multi-series Line chart, Bar chart, multi-series Bar chart, and pie-chart. The data format and prop integrations are simple and have no fuss. This may be one of the simplest libraries you may find in terms of integration.

We all know that the stock trading and analysis field is hard and fast with complex data accumulations. Building apps or websites for these stock trading platforms required some robust and dynamic chart with full-fledged functionality to deal with data accumulated from the stock market. Thus, if you are looking to built any stock trading app using React Native then you can undoubtedly use this package to show the chart component in your UI. This library offers fast, simple, and cross-platform based stock chart components that are built using canvas. The chart component itself houses varieties of line and bar charts with analyzed data being demonstrated as well. Overall, a highly powerful library to integrate stock charts into the React Native project.

Here, is another simple and lightweight chart library for you that offers chart components based on MPAdnroidCharts only for the Android platform. Mind you that the chart components offered by this library do not support the iOS platform. The charts modules delivered has a fully native look with easy to add configurations. The chart types delivered are bar chart, line chart, combine chart, etc. that houses multiple prop configurations and data formats to make the charts look robust and feature-full. Hence, this may be the best lightweight library delivering charts packages that you can find, if you are going to develop a React Native app for the Android platform only.

Most apps and websites that aim to deliver analyzed data in graphical representation do so by using the pie-charts or different forms of pie-charts. The apps app a high tendency to use pie-chart instead of other charts. The reason being pie-charts usually occupy less space in the view, they look modern and easy to read as well. They give a whole new dimension to data representation along with making UI look clean. So, if you are looking to render out a pie-chart in your React Native app then this library is just the one. The package is light-weight offering only the pie-chart component with two types basic and a doughnut. The library is easy to integrate as well as configure. The data format and prop options are also simple to understand and make use of while you are rendering out the pie-chart.

Well, this is not really a library for charts but a whole React Native project kit that houses the chart packages as well as their different implementations. The project is based on the Expo ecosystem and all the setup information is provided in the documentation. The kit shows the implementation of six chart forms namely Line chart, Bezier Line chart, Pie chart, Bar chart, Progress, and contribution graphs. The charts components are responsive, easy to plug in, and customizable as well. The Kit also demonstrates the data format and prop configuration for each type of chart. Overall, this is an amazing React Native kit that delivers impeccable chart components as well as their implementations.

Conclusion

Charts are an essential component when it comes to visual data representation. Nothing can better do it than the charts. There may be different chart requirements based on different apps and from what it looks the chart libraries mentioned above will definitely fulfill them all. From a basic bar chart to complex multi-graph data representing stock charts, they have it all. From heavyweight libraries offering different types of charts along with varieties of configuration options to lightweight chart libraries offering a single chart type with the simplest of configurations; these chart packages have it all.

Now, if you are looking to develop a React Native app that has a high probability to house different charts, you know where to look. You can simply go through the article, scan the features they have in the offer, and use the best one that suits your app. Since integration and setup is fairly simple for all of them, you can simply try them out and choose the appropriate one as well.

Also published at https://kriss.io/top-10-react-native-chart-libraries-in-2020/

