Brushing Scams on Amazon: What They Are and How to Handle Them

The internet is a place full of fraud, with new schemes popping up every day. One of the strangest frauds that have popped up lately are brushing scams. Imagine this. You come home one day after a long day of work to find a random package from Amazon at your doorstep. You don’t remember ordering anything, so you know there must have been some kind of mix-up. You pick up the package and check the label. Wait— that’s your name right there. And the correct address. Maybe this package is yours. You take the package inside and open it up. It’s a phone charger. And it works for your phone! You didn’t need one, but it’s nice to have! You then continue on with your day, blissfully unaware of the dangers that that free phone charger has potentially brought you. What is a Brushing Scam, and How Does it Work? A brushing scam is one of the strangest schemes you can find online right now, mainly because it doesn’t feel like a scam at all at first. Here’s how it works: A scammer opens up an online store and starts selling either fake or real items. These online stores are often run through Amazon independently, as it’s the biggest online retailer (obviously). The scammer searches for random addresses online, usually through the dark web. The scammer then uses the names and addresses that they find to open up new accounts for their own store. Let’s say your name and address were added to the mix. With your address in hand, the scammer then sends at least one package to your house, as well as hundreds of other homes, in an attempt to get their store verified. Basically, this entire scheme is just a way to cheat the system so that the scammers can start making money off their stores as quickly as possible. Some brush scammers are so brazen that they will open up thousands of accounts to expedite the process. So why’s it called a “brushing” scam? The term “brushing” comes from the idea of a seller trying to “brush away suspicion” by creating fake positive reviews. There’s a good chance that that term will become more common as this strange scam gains popularity. https://youtu.be/_yjmRr2XYmQ?si=eS7KlurMmiSXaXzD&embedable=true What Amazon Has to Say This problem has become so invasive that Amazon has a page on its website dedicated to addressing this issue. Amazon’s official advice if you ever receive a package you didn’t order is to first ensure it wasn’t a gift from someone else. Once you rule that out, use the Report Unwanted Package form, which can be found in the link above. On the form, make sure you: Report the number of packages that you received. Provide the tracking number found on the shipping label. Report any other info you can think of that may assist Amazon in the investigation. Amazon will then find the person who sent the package and suspend their account or remove their account altogether. In many cases, Amazon will also work with law enforcement to properly punish these scammers. What Are the Signs of a Brushing Scam? If you find a random Amazon package on your doorstep, how do you know that there wasn’t just a mix-up with the delivery guy? Well, there are a few signs you can look out for: Your first red flag is that you never made the order in the first place. Look for a return address. If there is none, that’s another big red flag. Search for the item you received on Amazon or Google and look for any reviews that have your name or information on them. If you find any, you’re now part of a brushing scam. Why Getting Free Packages At Your Door is Bad It’s easy to brush off (pun intended) this scam as a victimless crime. After all, getting random stuff at your door isn’t so bad, right? Here are three reasons why brushing scams can cause real problems for you or someone else: 1) Exposed PII Being a victim of a brushing scam may mean that your PII (Personally Identifiable Information) is available to be purchased on the dark web. This could make you a target for a long list of potential consequences, including: - All a criminal needs is your name, address, social security number, or financial details to take over your identity. From there, they can take out loans, open credit accounts, or significantly damage your credit score. Identity Theft - Fraudsters can use your PII to get into your email accounts or social media accounts. Unauthorized Account Access - In extreme cases, exposed PII has led to real-world harassment, stalking, and blackmail campaigns. Harassment or Blackmail If you feel as though you’ve been involved in a brushing scheme, the first thing you should do is keep a closer eye on your credit card statements and bank accounts. There’s a good chance that nothing will happen, but it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your personal information being leaked. 2) Reputation Destruction With your name (and possibly your image) being used in these fake reviews, you may end up falsely promoting a product you don’t agree with. Or a product that’s a scam itself. Depending on the item's quality, having your name and possible image associated with an unfavorable product could have significant ramifications for your reputation. 3) You’re Promoting a Scam Let’s say, for instance, that the product you received was well made and of good quality, not just a cheap piece of plastic. Still, do you really want your name associated with someone who was trying to cheat the system by creating fake reviews? Although the chances of the product actually being good are there, there’s a much higher likelihood that it’s worthless and should be avoided at all costs. The fake positive review using your name will inevitably trick others into buying a bad product. Perhaps the most insidious part of a brushing scam is how it turns you into a fraudster as well. What Can You Do About Brushing Scams? Once you start receiving packages to your home, technically, the damage is already done. But there are still a few things you can do about the situation. The Better Business Bureau recommends notifying the retailer (most likely Amazon) and letting them know they have a brush scammer on their site. Also, make sure to ask for the fake reviews using your name to be removed. Yes, the damage from the scam may already be done, but at least you can help stop the fraudster from harming someone else. The BBB also recommends changing your passwords and taking all the proper precautions to avoid identity theft. Can You Keep the Stuff You Get Sent to You? Now for the question that’s been on your mind this entire time. If you get a random package sent to your home, can you keep what’s inside? According to Amazon’s official policy and the Federal Trade Commission, yes, you can. Although, here’s a quick word of warning. If the box in question has Amazon logos all over it or another brand you trust, it should be safe to open. But if it’s just a random box with markings from a brand you’re unfamiliar with, it might be best to throw the package away. There’s always the possibility of the contents being unsafe. Final Thoughts At first, it may feel like Christmas came early when you find a random Amazon package on your doorstep, but brushing scams are nothing to be excited about. If you know someone who’s getting random packages sent to their house, make sure they know about this scam and what to do about it. They may think their luck has finally changed, but so does the fraudster sending the packages. 