Breaking the Chain: How Scribe Security is Redefining Software Supply Chain Protection

Software supply chain attacks are increasingly sophisticated and damaging, targeting the very foundations of digital infrastructure. High-profile breaches in recent years have highlighted the vulnerabilities that exist across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). These attacks exploit gaps in code integrity, third-party dependencies, and insecure development pipelines, leaving organizations exposed to severe financial and reputational harm.





In response, Scribe Security has launched a comprehensive platform designed to protect software supply chains from development to deployment. Unlike conventional solutions, the platform focuses on delivering tangible value to its users—strengthening their ability to manage risks while maintaining operational efficiency.

Tackling Complex Security Challenges with Precision

Scribe Security’s platform addresses the multifaceted risks faced by software producers. Its key features, such as automated code signing, provenance verification, and centralized Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management, enable organizations to protect their codebase and build trust with stakeholders.





“Our goal is to empower teams to maintain security without slowing down development cycles,” says Rubi Arbel, CEO of Scribe Security. “This platform helps bridge the gap between security and development teams, ensuring that both can work collaboratively to deliver secure products without impacting time to market.”





The platform provides end-to-end visibility into supply chain vulnerabilities and real-time compliance tracking and attestation by focusing on the needs of security leaders, product security managers, and DevSecOps practitioners. This ensures companies can meet regulatory and customer requirements, such as adherence to frameworks like Supply Chain Levels for Software Artifacts (SLSA) and Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF). This is especially important in light of the significant Cybersecurity Executive Order that President Biden mandated on Jan 16th 2025. Vendors working with federal agencies must now meet stringent requirements, including:





Machine-readable attestations of secure software development.

Comprehensive SBOMs for transparency.

Real-time vulnerability detection and patch management.





These new regulations are not just about compliance—but about safeguarding critical infrastructure and building software supply chain security and trust.

Customer Value: Reducing Risk and Building Trust

The Scribe Security platform's most significant value is its ability to mitigate risks while fostering transparency. Visibility into software components and third-party dependencies is a critical advantage for organizations managing complex supply chains. Automatically generating SBOMs and detecting vulnerabilities early in the development process enable the platform to minimize the likelihood of attacks before the software reaches production.





This proactive approach resonates with businesses under increasing pressure from customers and regulators. The platform’s anti-tampering controls and continuous integrity checks provide a layer of trust for software producers and their clients.





“We understand the challenges our customers face, particularly in industries like banking and financial services, aviation, and defense, where the stakes are incredibly high,” Arbel explains. “Our solution reduces risks and strengthens relationships with stakeholders by providing proof of secure practices.”

Balancing Security with Development Speed

A key strength of the platform is its integration into existing development pipelines without causing delays or disruptions. Development teams often perceive security measures as obstacles, but Scribe Security eliminates this concern by embedding practical and efficient solutions directly into the workflow.





Embedding guardrails into the development process and automating compliance tasks ensures that security becomes an inherent part of the SDLC. This integration supports security teams that are often stretched thin, enabling them to do more with fewer resources, improving operational efficiency, and shortening time to market.





“Our customers tell us that they don’t just need tools; they need solutions that align with how they work,” Arbel notes. “That’s why we’ve designed our platform to complement, and even improve, not complicate, their existing processes.”

Industry Momentum: A Growing Client Base and Strategic Milestones

Scribe Security’s focus on delivering customer value has driven notable successes. The company serves a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 firms and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (as part of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program). Its participation in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) underscores its contributions to advancing cybersecurity standards.





The platform’s use cases and client base span multiple industries, from technology and financial services to defense. As it addresses challenges such as code provenance tracking, continuous attestations, SBOM creation and management, compliance with international standards, and real-time software supply chain security, Scribe Security is rapidly becoming a trusted partner for organizations handling complex security demands.

The Role of Continuous Assurance

As supply chain attacks progress, organizations will increasingly prioritize solutions that offer continuous assurance throughout the development lifecycle. Scribe Security’s platform reflects this shift, providing not just tools but a framework for long-term security resilience. Its ability to ensure continuous attestation and enable compliance while unifying i security efforts across teams, positions it as a valuable resource for businesses seeking to stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure compliance for SSCS frameworks and federal mandates.





Scribe Security’s advanced platform is helping organizations transform their approach to supply chain security—making the process more transparent, efficient, reliable, and secure. The company’s focus on real-world needs addresses some of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity today. Companies are welcome to evaluate potential improvements in security and operational gains by completing our security assessment and ROI calculation.