Big Data under Industry 4.0: 5G and Distributed Storage

At the 2013 Hannover Industrial Fair, Germany officially launched the concept of “Industry 4.0”, the core purpose of which is to improve the competitiveness of German industry, leading the way in the new industrial revolution.

Subsequently, the German government put it into the “Germany 2020 High Technology Strategy" project.

The project, jointly funded by the German Federal Education Authority and the Ministry of Research and the Federal Ministry of Economy and Technology, is expected to invest 200 million euros to improve the intelligence of the manufacturing industry, build intelligent factories with adaptability, resource efficiency, and genetic engineering, and integrate customers and business partners in business processes and value processes.

In May 2015, the State Council of China officially issued “Made in China 2025", which will comprehensively promote the implementation of the manufacturing power strategy and promote the intelligence of the industrial industry.

At the same time, countries around the world are rapidly pushing ahead with their own industrial upgrade plans, such as the us' idea of an “Industrial Internet", which they are eager to dominate in the next industrial revolution.

Although specific policies vary from country to country, they are generally concentrated in the following areas:

01 Interconnected

In addition to the connectivity between production equipment, equipment and products at the basic level, deeper concepts such as the interconnection between virtual and reality will also be realized to some extent.

02 Integration

This includes both end-to-end integration in the traditional sense and vertical and horizontal integration of an industrial chain and its related industries.

03 Big Data

The development of big data and other related technologies will enable the industrial sector to achieve a series of products, operations, value chains and a series of internal and external data more scientific management and control.

04 Innovation

A series of products, models and industry innovations led by technological innovation will form a large-scale virtuous cycle of innovation, driving the technology improvement within the relevant industrial chains.

05 Transformation

Building on the above-mentioned changes, there will also be a number of transformations in the industrial sector, such as the transition from mass production to personalization, from production-based manufacturing to service-oriented manufacturing.

At the same time, Industry 4.0 faces major challenges, including the need to increase data transfers, increase security, transparency and credibility. There are two major problems in information interconnection: data Transmission rate and data storage efficiency, fifth-generation mobile networks (5G) and blockchain are good to mitigate and solve these problems, 5G will enable great channel capacity and reduce data latency, and blockchain data sharing operation mode and distributed storage technology will improve the security, transparency and credibility of stored data.

Rate of Data Transmission - 5G

Industry 4.0 is the general equipment into self-perception and self-learning equipment to improve the process of the entire industry, improve inter-industry efficiency, improve industrial intelligence, maintain environmental interaction, real-time data monitoring, product status tracking, product business positioning, product process management and so on ,there are the main industry needs of Industry 4.0. The concept of Industry 4.0 uses more information technology in the manufacturing process, its industrial infrastructure is mainly composed of information networks, so the amount of data generated in the process will be an order of magnitude growth, the speed of data transmission has a very high demand, the current network transmission rate is not enough to support the development of the entire industrial Internet.

5G (5th generation mobile network or 5th wireless system, 5th-Generation) is the latest generation of cellular mobile communication technology and is an extension of the 4G (LTE-A, WiMax), 3G (UMTS, LTE) and 2G (GSM) systems. The performance goals of 5G are high data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, lower costs, increased system capacity, and large-scale device connectivity.

5G is not only the evolution of broadband network, but also a unique network with new features. These features will provide users with reliability and security in terms of network capacity, network latency, network security, network efficiency. So the huge network that forms the Internet of Things is what we now call IoT, the Internet of Things.

However, the IOT concept is still facing problems with its implementation, such as security, privacy, trust, and limited network capacity. One of the most important features of 5G networks compared to previous generations of mobile networks is the ability to transmit large amounts of data and reduce latency, which is especially important for IOT devices that constantly require real-time information.

In industry, the digitization of job processes and workflows is creating low latency, real-time, mobility, security, and reliability and availability, and 5G networks will greatly improve channel capacity, reduce network latency and improve network efficiency compared to previous generations of mobile networks. The full implementation of Industry 4.0 will be achieved by starting a 5G mobile network, as real-time communication between machines is critical, requiring a reduction in latency of less than 1ms, allowing the machine to run smoothly in all branches of the industry.

The rates of data transmission on 5G networks are much higher than cellular networks, up to 10Gbit/s, faster than current wired Internet and 100 times faster than 4G LTE cellular networks. In addition, 5G greatly reduces network latency, with response times of less than 1 millisecond, compared with 30-70 milliseconds for 4G. Thanks to faster data transmission , 5G networks provide a solid network foundation for the Internet , making IOT become a reality.

Efficiency of Data Storage - Distributed Storage

Data storage market size

With the development of information interconnection, more and more data is generated. The cloud storage market is $46.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $107.4 billion by 2023 and $222.25 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 27.19%

August 20, 2019 According to a new report released by Grand View Research, the global next-generation data storage market is expected to reach $118.22 billion by 2025. Market growth is driven primarily by increasing consumer demand for reliable, secure and cost-effective information storage and management.

The demand for data storage services will be unprecedented in a market for data incrementals of this magnitude. Amazon's AWS, which has accounted for about 33 percent of the storage market, has revenues of $17 billion in 2017 and $254 in 2018, and is now one of Amazon's three pillar industries. The storage market is undoubtedly huge, here due to space reasons do not dissect the pros and cons of central storage and distributed storage, interested friends can view the previous public articles, here focus on analyzing the future of decentralized storage. Decentralized storage and distributed storage are fundamentally different, because the blockchain market now describes "decentralized storage" as "distributed storage" more, in order to facilitate everyone to understand, here the author calls it distributed storage.

Distributed storage

Distributed storage comes into being with the concept of blockchain, which stores, extracts and retrieves data in a decentralized way. There is a large amount of unused storage space around the world, mainly owned by a variety of entities, large enterprises, small family businesses, individuals with huge hard drive racks, and small hard drives in everyone's laptop, all of which can be used for storage. However, these storage spaces are difficult to use and share due to various barriers. By decentralizing and distributed storage, we can fully tap the idle storage market and improve the application efficiency of the entire storage network.

The resilience of the data

We often encounter our own photos or videos in our lives that have been deleted by mistake, and then we can't find them back, but distributed storage can avoid this.

First your data is cut into small pieces, then distributed to a distributed network, stored in a distributed node storage disk, if you accidentally lose the data, then you can request data from the network, download the data.

The convenience of data

With the outbreak of short video, there will be more and more video upload to the network in the future. In the distributed storage network, people can download video from the people around them, rather than through the central server and through the DSN network, which undoubtedly increases the efficiency of transmission, increased the convenience and efficiency of user download.

The longevity of the data

In recent years, a more hot concept in the field of data storage is Long Data, it mainly refers to those who need us to save long-term data, such as bank-related transaction data, the internal regulations of the banks, ordinary data materials stored for 5 years, business data 10 years, credit business-related core data permanent preservation, the stock of "raw flow data" are mainly used tape backup methods, this tape storage disadvantage is obvious.

In this scenario, if the backup of a bank's transaction is converted from the most traditional tape technology to distributed storage, it will permanently preserve important data, and we can check the availability of Long Data anytime.

The privacy of data

Distributed storage data protects privacy better than existing cloud systems. Today's cloud storage providers store users' data entirely in unencrypted spaces, even if some encryption systems that add encryption so by controlling the user's encryption key, rather than creating a true "zero-knowledge proof" system. This is a dangerous arrangement because it means that customer data can be stolen, disclosed or sold by hackers.A distributed storage system encrypts the data between end-to-end, even if an attacker who has access to decrypted text, but still cannot understand the contents. At the same time, by storing a file into blocks of data on different storage service nodes, all data content is encrypted, only the user access key, and the failure of a single data storage provider can not damage the recovery of data, this is a more secure and efficient than the centralized storage.

The value of data

Distributed storage networks supply an alternative, whereby participants who create network value compensate for cryptocurrency in the network. Miners who store, distribute, retrieve, and manage data on a distributed network can earn web-based cryptocurrency, which they can choose to hold or make it into cash. This consensus mechanism and positive feedback loop encourage collaboration participants to actively participate in network building, and they will also reap substantial rewards for the success of the network. In addition, as the owner of personal data, you can selectively authorize the enterprise to use it, ofcourse they should pay money for the data owner.

In essence, a distributed cloud storage network works in a similar way to central storage. But instead of storing data on a single company's servers, it is encrypted and distributed over a decentralized network. This means that no party has access to the data except the data owner.

Distributed storage networks can use millions of server devices instead of hundreds or thousands. This means that storage is typically much more available and the cost of storing data is much lower. With a distributed cloud storage network, parties that need additional storage capacity can store data more securely and transparently for lower prices. Similarly, owners who provide storage capacity can be rewarded.

BMJ Distributed Storage

BMJ is a high-speed, secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure project. It is deeply developed and optimized, and the P2P transmission of nodes through slicing technology enables the second transmission of hundreds of megabits of files based on ipfs. From a new perspective, BMJ based on blockchain distributed cloud storage system propose a new scheme which through exchanging second transfer mechanism to improve data transmission speed and storage data efficiently.

With the full launch of the BMJ distributed node, the effective link of millions of devices around the world, what BMJ should do is to lay a solid foundation for the global enterprises and individuals to provide the cheapest and most efficient CDN for the development of social technology,like the network acceleration, edge computing and other services, so as to build a complete application ecosystem.

BMJ has officially launched A- Personal-Based Smart Cloud Storage, FileCloud Cloud Drive, which provides users around the world with a fast, convenient, efficient, decentralized way to share storage across platforms and devices anytime and anywhere. FileCloud Cloud has mobile storage, file encryption, video playback, short video interaction, wallet modules, public spaces, and more function. BMJ transforms idle capacity space into storage services through miners around the world, enabling unlimited distributed storage as miners become more users.

As a leader in distributed storage, BMJ is now rapidly laying out an industrial cluster that includes cloud storage, cloud computing, and big data, which can better lead the transformation of traditional enterprises and promote the development of the new economy.

BMJ is quietly changing the world, changing your life.

