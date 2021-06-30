10 Emerging Technologies to Look out for in 2021

If 30 years ago you would’ve told someone about self-driving cars, online shopping, or getting a cab delivered at your doorsteps using a few clicks, you would’ve been laughed at. But today, technology has offered a dimensional shift to the way we look at access to almost every service that we need. However, there are so many techs who themselves are evolving at a quick pace and inviting rapid changes to our lives. So, we decided to bring you this blog that offers briefs you about the top 10 emerging technologies in 2021.

What value does this blog add to your life? Well, that depends on how invested you currently are in IT or if you’re planning to do so in the future. Are you a business in dire need to hire artificial intelligence developers? Or Are you in search of an AR development company? So, in a nutshell, if you are pondering on the futuristic piece of tech that will be in congruence with your business needs, then this is the perfect read for you.

Let’s begin.

Top 10 New Technology trends for 2021

Here’s a list of the top 10 tech you should make a note of in 2021.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Edge Computing Blockchain 5G Quantum Computing Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Distributed Cloud

Let’s have a brief look at each of the preceding techs.

One can’t be alien to the buzz that AI has received over the years. The AI market is predicted to grow to a whopping 190 billion USD industry by 2025. The industry has received such recognition as its effects on how we work, live, and play is notable. AI offers tools to enhance navigation apps, personal assistants, speech recognition, ride-sharing, and more.



AI’s functionalities can be further extended to offer insights by analyzing underlying connections. Other than this it can be used to make sound decisions about resource utilization for hospitals or other businesses. Also to analyze real-time data and predict changes in customer behavior and personalizing their user experience. A tech trend that an AR development company is quite familiar with.

Machine Learning is a subset of AI that is creating many opportunities for skilled professionals across many industries. As per a prediction made by Forrester AI, machine learning and automation would account for 9% of new jobs in the US by 2025. These jobs can need profiles such as content curators, data scientists, robot monitoring professionals, and automation specialists, some additional tech trends that you can keep an eye out for.

Cloud computing, a tech trend that became mainstream with the contribution of high tech players such as AWS (Amazon Web Services), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Yet, since the advent of Edge, it is no longer considered an emerging tech trend.



The tech industry has realized certain prominent shortcomings of cloud computing. Edge is designed to offer a solution to the delay caused by cloud computing in getting data to a data center for processing. The best use of edge computing can be done in remote locations to process time-sensitive data that has no or limited connectivity to a centralized location. Edge computing will act as mini data centers in such situations.



With edge computing, there will be an increase in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The worldwide edge computing market is predicted to reach 6.72 billion USD by 2022.

When you hear the word Blockchain, most people think that it’s related to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This is true but the tech also offers many other benefits. To understand blockchain in the simplest of forms, it’s data that one can add to but cannot change or take away. Hence, it contains the word chain because it forms a data chain. The USP of this tech is the unchangeable previous blocks, which makes it more secure. One of the other specialties of Blockchain is that no one entity can control the data as it’s consensus-driven. With this tech, you don’t need to validate or oversee transactions using trusted third-party services.

The Internet has offered us so many conveniences. Majorly all the services we use today are because of the internet. But it’s mainly due to the 3G and 4G services that we’re able to use data-driven services with increase bandwidths to browse our favorite video on YouTube or listen to our favorite song on Spotify. However, the game is going to get better with the introduction of 5G services.

5G will enable services based on VR & AR. It will also add speed to using cloud-dependent gaming services such as NVidia, GeForce, Google Stadia, and more. The tech can enhance safety and traffic management by providing HD cameras, help factories with smart retail and grid control. Every big name in the telecom industry such as Apple, Verizon, Tmobile, Nokia Corp, Qualcomm, and more are heavily invested in developing 5g applications.

Quantum computing is a remarkable tech that makes use of quantum phenomena like entanglement and superposition to compute data. Using this a tech company can easily monitor, analyze, and act on a particular data. It has proved to be extremely useful in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Quantum computing also offers great services in the field of finance and banking. It can be widely used for fraud detection, high-frequency trading, and managing credit risks.



Many renowned companies such as Honeywell, Microsoft, AWS, Splunk, and Google are now making innovations in the field of Quantum Computing. The sole reason behind the same is that these computers are a multitude of times faster than normal computers.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are exceptional tech trends that have helped many industries to enhance their service or product presentation. The difference between the two is that VR immerses the user in its stimulating environment while AR adds certain things to their current environment.

Many share the belief that these techs are only important to the gaming industry. This is so not true today in 2021. The tech is highly used in real estate companies, and by companies like LensKart to enhance their product presentation techniques. It has also been used to train the U.S. Navy, Army, and Coast Guard Ship Captains as simulation software.

You can expect this tech to integrate further convenience into our life in 2021. AR and VR can work collaborating with other techs that we’ve mentioned in this list. Both techs have immense potential to contribute in industries such as entertainment, training, marketing, rehabilitation after an injury, and education. It can be used to offer a deeper experience, train doctors for surgeries, enhance marketing campaigns and theme parks. You can hire AR developers to design convenient business-specific solutions for your clients.



If you take a look at the numbers a good 14 million VR and AR devices were sold in 2019. And as per future predictions, the AR and VR market is expected to grow to 209 billion USD by the year 2022.

You might think why has Cyber Security made this list when it has been around for a while now. The reason behind the same is that it has been evolving at a rapid pace now. As the internet presents you with new threats regularly, ethical hackers need to upgrade their knowledge to prevent confidential data.



We know that the malevolent hackers will try their best to make their way through our toughest of security measures. But if they don’t give up, why should we? The other reason is that new additions to tech are highly focusing on ways to enhance security. So as long as we have to fight this battle against hackers, Cyber Security will be a trending tech. The need for cybersecurity is so high that 6 trillion USD will be spent on the same on a global scale by 2021.

As you might be aware, today many “things” or “devices” are being designed with built-in wifi technology. This is being done to help them connect with the internet and to each other. The internet of things solutions offers futuristic ways to connect tech and data to foster its efficient use. The same has already been applied to cars, home appliances like TV, ACs, refrigerators, and more.

Today IOT development companies are working hard to offer us solutions that can enhance our routine experience. For instance, we can track our fitness with our smartwatches, lock our doors using home automation tools, preheat our ovens, or start our ACs on our way back from our office. In addition to this, businesses have many benefits from IoT. As relevant data from machines is analyzed and processed, IoT can help enhance efficiency, safety, and decision-making for businesses. In addition to this, it can improve customer service, provide predictive maintenance, boost medical care, and offer other benefits that we haven’t yet imagined.

Speaking of automation jobs, like AI and Machine Learning, Robotics Process Automation (RPA) is another upcoming tech you should look out for. RPA can be used to automate business processes such as replying to emails, dealing with data, processing transactions, and interpreting applications. RPA is proficient in automating repetitive tasks that one does regularly. As per Forrester’s research, RPA automation will affect approximately 9% of global workers or 230 million or more knowledge workers.

Distributed Cloud will take cloud computing to next level. The services cater to the distribution of public cloud services to remote geographical locations. The operations, updates, and other related services will be managed centrally by the original cloud provider. This will offer added benefits to organizations such as minimizing data loss risk, cost-reduction, and reducing latency. Many techs that require processing huge data in real-time such as IoT and AI will have an added advantage.

Final Thoughts

This brings us to the end of the countdown of our top 10 emerging techs of 2021. All the preceding technologies hold tremendous potential and offer promising career opportunities.

