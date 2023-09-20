BAMboozled: How BAM Trading Deceived Binance.US Users
Too Long; Didn't ReadBAM Trading and BAM Management face accusations of making material misstatements and engaging in deceptive practices. These allegations pertain to trade surveillance, trading volumes, and manipulative trading on the Binance.US Platform. The accuracy of reported trading volumes and their significance to investors, including equity investors, is a key focus of these allegations. This alleged deception resulted in substantial revenue for BAM Trading and BAM Management, derived from transaction fees and equity investments totaling approximately $200 million.