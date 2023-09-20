Search icon
    BAMboozled: How BAM Trading Deceived Binance.US Users by@secagainsttheworld

    BAMboozled: How BAM Trading Deceived Binance.US Users

    BAM Trading and BAM Management face accusations of making material misstatements and engaging in deceptive practices. These allegations pertain to trade surveillance, trading volumes, and manipulative trading on the Binance.US Platform. The accuracy of reported trading volumes and their significance to investors, including equity investors, is a key focus of these allegations. This alleged deception resulted in substantial revenue for BAM Trading and BAM Management, derived from transaction fees and equity investments totaling approximately $200 million.
    web3 #sec-v.-binance #binance.us
    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture

    @secagainsttheworld

    SEC vs. the World

    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon

