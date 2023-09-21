Search icon
ReadWrite
    Binance and BAM Trading Engaged In Unregistered Offers and Sales of Securities

    Binance and BAM Trading Engaged In Unregistered Offers and Sales of Securities

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges that Binance and BAM Trading engaged in unregistered offers and sales of securities to U.S. investors. Binance's offerings included BNB, BUSD, BNB Vault, and Simple Earn, while BAM Trading offered its Staking Program. None of these offerings were registered with the SEC, and the SEC claims that no exemptions from registration applied. These offerings were promoted on various platforms, including the companies' websites and social media, and payments were accepted through U.S. bank accounts.
    web3 #sec-v.-binance #binance.us
    SEC vs. the World

