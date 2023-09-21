While Unregistered, Binance Packaged and Sold BNB as a Security

Too Long; Didn't Read This excerpt reveals how Binance issued Binance Coin (BNB) as an investment in the success of their platform, marketing it as a security. The document outlines their initial coin offering (ICO), global investor reach, and strategies to increase BNB's demand and value. It discusses the alignment of incentives for BNB investors, the connection to Binance's success, and BNB's significant market price growth since its ICO.