5,510 reads

Back to Basics: Database Design as Storytelling

by
byDataOps.live@dataops

Dataops.live is the DataOps automation platform for trusted AI at scale.

January 7th, 2026
featured image - Back to Basics: Database Design as Storytelling
    Speed
    Voice
DataOps.live
    byDataOps.live@dataops

    Dataops.live is the DataOps automation platform for trusted AI at scale.

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting
    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
← Previous

From AI-Supported to AI-First: What We’ve Learned Re-Engineering How We Build Software

Up Next →

How Automation Makes DataOps Work in Real Enterprise Environments

About Author

DataOps.live HackerNoon profile picture
DataOps.live@dataops

Dataops.live is the DataOps automation platform for trusted AI at scale.

Read my storiesAbout @dataops

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#relational-database-modeling#database-design-best-practices#data-architecture-fundamentals#sql-database-design#chris-date-relational-model#enterprise-data-engineering#database-performance-issues#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Linkedin

Related Stories