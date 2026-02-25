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We Need to Sound the Alarm on Technical Debt. Here’s How I Do It.

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byDataOps.live@dataops

Dataops.live is the DataOps automation platform for trusted AI at scale.

February 25th, 2026
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    Dataops.live is the DataOps automation platform for trusted AI at scale.

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management#risk-communication-strategy#pm-vs-engineering-conflict#dataops-governance#technical-debt-mitigation#structured-sql-risk#enterprise-data-platform#engineering-technical-debt#good-company

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