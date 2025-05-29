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Rajesh Sura: Revolutionizing Global Selection Strategy with Data, AI, and Automation

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 29th, 2025
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product-management#product-selection-strategy#rajesh-sura#ai-in-retail#intelligent-automation#enterprise-data-engineering#global-e-commerce-innovation#external-data-integration#good-company

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