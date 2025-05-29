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Transforming Enterprise Data Landscapes: Gayatri Tavva's Pioneering AWS Cloud Integration Platform

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 29th, 2025
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TOPICS

cloud#aws-data-integration#real-time-data-analytics#gayatri-tavva#cloud-data-architecture#enterprise-data-engineering#nosql-data-modeling#streaming-data-aws-kinesis#good-company

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