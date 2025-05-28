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How Bharath Rajasekaran Scaled a Global Data Pipeline in 3 Months

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

cloud#aws-data-pipeline-migration#bharath-thandalam-rajasekaran#global-data-engineering#data-automation#workflow-orchestration#cloud-data-architecture#enterprise-data-transformation#good-company

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