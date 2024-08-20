Search icon
    ArkeFi And The Barker Price Announce Strategic Collaboration For Fractional Ownership Protectionby@btcwire

    ArkeFi And The Barker Price Announce Strategic Collaboration For Fractional Ownership Protection

    by BTCWireAugust 20th, 2024
    ArkeFi Announces Development of Fractional Ownership Protection (FOP) in Strategic Collaboration with The Barker Price. ArkeFi’s unique platform allows the sale of tokenized nBAs to fractional owners at 50% of their Fair Market Value (FMV) FOP provides enhanced protection and accuracy in asset valuation.
    featured image - ArkeFi And The Barker Price Announce Strategic Collaboration For Fractional Ownership Protection
    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture

    ZURICH, Switzerland/20 August 2024/--ArkeFi announces Development of Fractional Ownership Protection (FOP) in Strategic Collaboration with The Barker Price.


    ArkeFi, the premier platform that tokenizes non-bankable assets (nBAs) such as art, cars, and collectibles, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with The Barker Price to develop the groundbreaking Fractional Ownership Protection (FOP). This innovation will redefine security and accessibility for fractional investors in high-value assets.


    ArkeFi’s unique platform allows the sale of tokenized nBAs to fractional owners at 50% of their Fair Market Value (FMV). An essential feature of the platform is its smart contracts, which include an embedded option for sellers to repurchase their assets at a predetermined price, typically 55% of the FMV, within a certain timeframe.

    If this buy-back option is not exercised, the fractional owners assume full ownership of the asset, which can then be sold on the secondary market, resulting in significant upside potential.


    The Fractional Ownership Protection (FOP) being developed with The Barker Price will secure fractional owners' initial investments by covering 50% of the FMV and mitigating associated financial risks. By leveraging advanced AI, data analytics, and precise valuation techniques, FOP provides enhanced protection and accuracy in asset valuation.


    "We are thrilled to unveil the Fractional Ownership Protection (FOP) in collaboration with The Barker Price," said Patrick Schweiger, Co-Founder of ArkeFi.


    "We have closely observed how The Barker Price has developed a sophisticated, patented AI-valuation engine, complete with warranties for lenders of alternative assets. Integrating this cutting-edge technology into ArkeFi enables us to create a product never before seen in the crypto space. With FOP, we are significantly enhancing security and accessibility for fractional investors while offering unprecedented opportunities for substantial upside potential. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and advancing the crypto space."


    “We are excited to partner with ArkeFi on this groundbreaking FOP program. This initiative further enhances our commitment to providing innovative and secure financial solutions,” said Thomas Galbraith, CEO of The Barker Price.


    About ArkeFi:

    ArkeFi is pioneering the world's first peer-to-peer Fractional Option Financing platform for non-bankable assets (nBAs), supported by art collectors and owners of works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Van Gogh, Zao Wou-ki, and Banksy. They are working with other nBAs such as cars (Ferrari 250 GT, McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Chiron, Porsche 918, and more) and aim to expand to other nBA fields.


    The platform is now positioned as the Real World Asset Engine for Consumer Goods, facilitated by AI compute, to make these high-value assets more accessible and liquid – with support of the $RKFI utility token set to launch at the start of September 2024.You can visit the ArkeFi website here.

    About The Barker Price:

    Barker delivers mark-to-market valuations for alternative assets, backed by A-rated insurers, ensuring reliability and peace of mind. Valuations come with warranties that assure the accuracy of the prices. You can visit The Barker Price website here.

    Media Contact:

    ArkeFi: Bankole Fadimiluyi, [email protected]

    The Barker Price: Paulina Amato, [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #arkefi #btcwire #press-release #arkefi-announcement #crypto-exchange #rwa #good-company

