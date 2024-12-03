



Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly transforming industries. In line with this, the need for strong AI security has grown more critical than ever. Aporia, a provider of AI guardrails and observability solutions, has launched its " Securing AI Sucks ” campaign to address this urgent issue.



What is Aporia?





Aporia, founded in 2019, has quickly become a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and leading AI teams worldwide. The company specializes in advanced AI guardrails and observability solutions for all AI workloads, revamping AI model security and monitoring.





Organizations can easily add Aporia's modern guardrails within minutes and fully customize them to protect various AI applications from common issues such as hallucinations, prompt injection attacks, toxicity, and off-topic responses.





Campaign Overview





The "Securing AI Sucks" campaign by Aporia addresses a critical concern in the AI industry: the complexity and risks associated with securing AI systems. Through extensive research involving over 1,500 discussions among chief information security officers (CISOs) and security specialists, Aporia has identified a common theme: securing AI systems is complex and involves risks.



The campaign demonstrates the dangers of ignoring AI security. As AI systems become more common and often handle sensitive information, they become prime targets for data breaches, adversarial attacks, and unauthorized access. The consequences of poor security can be severe, ranging from loss of customer trust and legal penalties to potential harm to users.





Key Features of the Campaign





Aporia's campaign focuses on several crucial aspects of AI security: 88% of CISOs are concerned about the unpredictability of AI systems, making it challenging to implement good security measures.





Around 78% of security professionals disagree or strongly disagree that conventional security tools are sufficient for addressing AI-specific vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, 85% of CISOs face substantial challenges when adding security measures to their existing AI systems, and 80% of security professionals find identifying and monitoring AI applications challenging or extremely challenging.





The campaign also introduces the concept of AI Guardrails as a solution to these challenges. Positioned between homegrown AI agents, users, and third-party AI tools, these guardrails act as a much-needed security layer, instantly reviewing every message and interaction to establish compliance with established rules.





Real-life Examples of AI Security Failures





The campaign presents several real-world scenarios to show the importance of AI security. For instance, a company's AI assistant unintentionally shared confidential financial projections, leading to significant losses and reputational damage.





To solve this, the solution involves confidential data access control. Instead of responding with the projected revenue and profit, the AI’s answer would be blocked and rephrased by the Guardrails, replying, “I am sorry, but I cannot provide this information. Please use this system responsibly.”



Another example, SecureCorp, showed an employee who faced challenges while writing a complex client proposal. The individual used an external generative AI service to save time, inputting sensitive client information to generate content. The external AI service stored the data, which later appeared in publicly available outputs, exposing confidential client details.





The solution is implementing AI guardrails that detect when an employee attempts to input sensitive information into external AI services. The system’s response would be rephrased by the Guardrails to say: "Warning: Uploading sensitive data to external services is prohibited. Please use approved internal tools for handling confidential information."





Impact and Results





Aporia's thorough strategy for solving security challenges will resonate with organizations struggling with these issues. Offering AI Guardrails as a solution, Aporia positions itself as a thought leader in the AI security space.





Undeniably, Aporia's "Securing AI Sucks" campaign brings to light the challenges in AI security while offering new solutions. As AI continues to change and integrate into various aspects of business and society, the importance of strong security measures cannot be overstated. Aporia's campaign raises awareness about these issues and presents a way forward for organizations looking to secure AI systems well.





This article is published under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging program. Learn more about the program here.



