ReadWrite
paint-brush
Aporia Tackles AI Security Challenges with Bold 'Securing AI Sucks' Campaignby@missinvestigate
196 reads

Aporia Tackles AI Security Challenges with Bold 'Securing AI Sucks' Campaign

by Miss InvestigateDecember 3rd, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENde-flagDEes-flagESzh-flagZHfr-flagFRja-flagJAps-flagPSsv-flagSVgl-flagGLmn-flagMNit-flagITta-flagTAqu-flagQU
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

The "Securing AI Sucks" campaign by Aporia addresses a critical concern in the AI industry: the complexity and risks associated with securing AI systems.
featured image - Aporia Tackles AI Security Challenges with Bold 'Securing AI Sucks' Campaign
Miss Investigate HackerNoon profile picture


Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly transforming industries. In line with this, the need for strong AI security has grown more critical than ever. Aporia, a provider of AI guardrails and observability solutions, has launched its "Securing AI Sucks” campaign to address this urgent issue.


What is Aporia?


Aporia, founded in 2019, has quickly become a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and leading AI teams worldwide. The company specializes in advanced AI guardrails and observability solutions for all AI workloads, revamping AI model security and monitoring.


Organizations can easily add Aporia's modern guardrails within minutes and fully customize them to protect various AI applications from common issues such as hallucinations, prompt injection attacks, toxicity, and off-topic responses.


Campaign Overview


The "Securing AI Sucks" campaign by Aporia addresses a critical concern in the AI industry: the complexity and risks associated with securing AI systems. Through extensive research involving over 1,500 discussions among chief information security officers (CISOs) and security specialists, Aporia has identified a common theme: securing AI systems is complex and involves risks.


The campaign demonstrates the dangers of ignoring AI security. As AI systems become more common and often handle sensitive information, they become prime targets for data breaches, adversarial attacks, and unauthorized access. The consequences of poor security can be severe, ranging from loss of customer trust and legal penalties to potential harm to users.


Key Features of the Campaign


Aporia's campaign focuses on several crucial aspects of AI security: 88% of CISOs are concerned about the unpredictability of AI systems, making it challenging to implement good security measures.


Around 78% of security professionals disagree or strongly disagree that conventional security tools are sufficient for addressing AI-specific vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, 85% of CISOs face substantial challenges when adding security measures to their existing AI systems, and 80% of security professionals find identifying and monitoring AI applications challenging or extremely challenging.


The campaign also introduces the concept of AI Guardrails as a solution to these challenges. Positioned between homegrown AI agents, users, and third-party AI tools, these guardrails act as a much-needed security layer, instantly reviewing every message and interaction to establish compliance with established rules.


Real-life Examples of AI Security Failures


The campaign presents several real-world scenarios to show the importance of AI security. For instance, a company's AI assistant unintentionally shared confidential financial projections, leading to significant losses and reputational damage.


To solve this, the solution involves confidential data access control. Instead of responding with the projected revenue and profit, the AI’s answer would be blocked and rephrased by the Guardrails, replying, “I am sorry, but I cannot provide this information. Please use this system responsibly.”


Another example, SecureCorp, showed an employee who faced challenges while writing a complex client proposal. The individual used an external generative AI service to save time, inputting sensitive client information to generate content. The external AI service stored the data, which later appeared in publicly available outputs, exposing confidential client details.


The solution is implementing AI guardrails that detect when an employee attempts to input sensitive information into external AI services. The system’s response would be rephrased by the Guardrails to say: "Warning: Uploading sensitive data to external services is prohibited. Please use approved internal tools for handling confidential information."


Impact and Results


Aporia's thorough strategy for solving security challenges will resonate with organizations struggling with these issues. Offering AI Guardrails as a solution, Aporia positions itself as a thought leader in the AI security space.


Undeniably, Aporia's "Securing AI Sucks" campaign brings to light the challenges in AI security while offering new solutions. As AI continues to change and integrate into various aspects of business and society, the importance of strong security measures cannot be overstated. Aporia's campaign raises awareness about these issues and presents a way forward for organizations looking to secure AI systems well.


This article is published under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging program. Learn more about the program here.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Miss Investigate HackerNoon profile picture
Miss Investigate@missinvestigate
We are a global analytics and advisory firm grounded in our public opinion survey research expertise.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #artificial-intelligence #aporia #securing-ai-sucks #securing-ai-sucks-campaign #ignoring-ai-security #ai-security #ai-guardrails #good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Proving Extraordinary Ability for the EB-1A Visa, According to Spynn
by missinvestigate
Feb 01, 2024
#visa-publicity
Article Thumbnail
AI Cyber Security: Silver Bullet Or Another Potential Vulnerability?
by ELEKSSoftware
Aug 03, 2018
#cybersecurity
Article Thumbnail
ChatGPT is Exasperating the Insider Threat Risk
by isaac-kohen-teramind
May 30, 2023
#chatgpt
Article Thumbnail
FOD 37: Can We Genuinely Trust LLMs?
by kseniase
Jan 17, 2024
#ai-trends
Article Thumbnail
How Enterprises Can Mitigate the Potential Risks of Generative AI
by briansathianathan
Aug 22, 2023
#ai
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas