    FOD 37: Can We Genuinely Trust LLMs?

    FOD 37: Can We Genuinely Trust LLMs?

    Froth on the Daydream (FOD) provides a comprehensive weekly summary of over 150 AI newsletters, offering insightful connections in the ever-evolving AI landscape. This week's focus includes AI safety and governance, emphasizing the need for research in AI alignment and democratic oversight of AI labs. Key trends in AI for 2024 involve inclusive and efficient AI models, advancements in hardware and infrastructure, and the rise of small language models alongside large ones. The summary highlights the importance of balancing AI's potential with rigorous scrutiny of its trustworthiness and ethical implications, underscoring the 'trust, but verify' principle in AI development and deployment
    machine-learning #ai-trends #newsletter #ethical-ai
    @kseniase

    Ksenia Se

    I build Turing Post, equipping you with in-depth knowledge and forward-thinking analysis to make smarter decisions

    by Ksenia Se
