Ancient8 Secures Optimism Grant To Empower Builders And Transform Onchain Gaming

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, December 2nd, 2024/Chainwire/--Ancient8 has received a major grant from Optimism’s Governance Fund, an important step forward in their mission to shape the future of Web3 gaming. As a proud member of the Superchain, Ancient8 is eager to step onto the acceleration phase of establishing a solid innovative ecosystem of developers, gamers, and creators, leveraging the interoperability offered by the Superchain.





This collaboration with Optimism highlights their mutual goal of creating scalable, decentralized, and user-friendly solutions. With the Ancient8 Layer2 chain proudly built on the Superchain, they’re fully integrated with Optimism’s infrastructure and well-positioned to leverage its powerful ecosystem. https://www.youtube.com/embed/_2p5cw5TPD4





How the Grant Will Be Used

The Optimism grant will drive their efforts to expand the Ancient8 ecosystem, empower builders, and onboard a broader community to Web3. Key areas of focus include:





1 . Empowering Existing Projects





Provide resources to enhance the quality and scalability of projects already building on Ancient8 Layer 2. Enable access to up-to-date technologies in the industry like Account Abstraction, AI-driven tools, and the Superchain interoperability. Drive sustainable development through optimized product shipping and distribution pipelines.





2. Incentivizing New Builders





Attract major IPs and fresh projects to the Superchain by offering tailored support and incentives. Leverage their built-in growth protocols, including Space3 and Reneverse, to help developers bring innovative games and dApps to market. Support new and innovative solutions for gaming and consumer dApps built on the Superchain.





3. Fostering Community and Culture





Ancient8 acknowledges the essential importance of product distribution and amplification of content creators and influencers. Strengthen user engagement with events, both online and offline, such as hackathons, meetups, and tournaments. Support content creators, gaming guilds, and DAOs to spread awareness of Ancient8 and the Superchain ecosystem. Build cultural affiliation among gamers, developers, and creators to amplify the onchain gaming experience.

The Next Chapter for Ancient8

This grant is a key step toward advancing the vision Ancient8 has been working on from the start - paving the way for a stronger Web3 gaming ecosystem and fostering greater adoption by collaborating with Optimism and the Superchain. In the months ahead, their focus will be on empowering developers, expanding the Ancient8 ecosystem, and strengthening collaboration across the Superchain.

Here’s how Ancient8 plans to move forward:

Expand Ecosystem Interoperability: They will enhance Ancient8’s infrastructure to integrate smoothly with the Superchain, making it easier for developers and gamers to benefit from the modular infrastructure and dApps across Ancient8 and other OP Chains.





Support Builders and Projects: Through upcoming grant programs, they'll provide resources and tools for teams building with Ancient8, helping them bring great ideas to life and grow the ecosystem.





Drive Mass Adoption: They’ll work on making Web3 gaming more accessible and enjoyable for Web2 users by creating easy-to-use, fun onchain experiences.





Foster Community Contributions: Ancient8 will reward and amplify contributions from community members, content creators, and IP owners to grow the Ancient8 and Superchain ecosystem.





Encouraging Innovation: The Ancient8 Builder Jam Hackathon kicks off on November 20, 2024, bringing developers together to build creative games and solutions on Ancient8’s Web3 infrastructure. Readers can visit Ancient8's ecosystem at https://ancient8.gg/ecosystem. Built on the Superchain, Built for the Future Ancient8 is built on the Superchain, aligning with Optimism’s vision of scalable and inclusive blockchain solutions.





With this grant, they will amplify efforts to onboard millions of gamers and builders into Web3, fostering a vibrant and innovative gaming ecosystem. As part of these efforts, Ancient8, in collaboration with Kyros Ventures, ZKP Labs, and Orochi Network, is hosting the Ancient8 Builder Jam Hackathon, a Web3 hackathon to empower innovators, builders, and entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into reality, offering prizes of up to $400,000.





Readers can join the movement to shape the future of Web3 gaming by participating in the Builder Jam Hackathon at https://builderjam.ancient8.gg/.

About Ancient8

Ancient8 is building an ETH gaming Layer 2 built with OP Stack. They offer a suite of Web3 gaming infrastructure tools that serve as the distribution and marketing channel for games globally. With Space3 Game Publishing Platform, Ancient8 Gaming Guild, ReneVerse Web3 Ads engine, A8ID, and Gosu Network, Ancient8 is dedicated to onboard millions of gamers to Web3 gaming, while providing support to game developers looking to reach more players.





Ancient8’s products have helped 100+ Web3 games and 200K+ users better navigate Web3. Ancient8 has raised $10M in total financing from leading investors including Pantera, Dragonfly, Hashed, Makers Fund, Mechanism, Coinbase, IOSG, Jump, and Animoca. Website | Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Blog | Discord | Facebook | Telegram | YouTube

