Amazon Accused of Violating the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act

VIOLATIONS OF THE RESTORE ONLINE SHOPPERS CONFIDENCE ACT 252. In 2010, Congress passed the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 8401-05, which became effective on December 29, 2010. Congress passed ROSCA because "[c]onsumer confidence is essential to the growth of online commerce. To continue its development as a marketplace, the Internet must provide consumers with clear, accurate information and give sellers an opportunity to fairly compete with one another for consumers' business." Section 2 of ROSCA, 15 U.S.C. § 8401. 253. Section 4 of ROSCA, 15 U.S.C. § 8403, generally prohibits charging consumers for goods or services sold in transactions effected on the Internet through a negative option feature, as that term is defined in the FTC's Telemarketing Sales Rule ("TSR"), 16 C.F.R. § 310(w), unless the seller: (a) clearly and conspicuously discloses all material terms of the transaction before obtaining the consumer's billing information; (b) obtains the consumer's express informed consent before making the charge; and (c) provides simple mechanisms to stop recurring charges. See 15 U.S.C. § 8403. 254. The TSR defines a negative option feature as: "in an offer or agreement to sell or provide any goods or services, a provision under which the consumer's silence or failure to take an affirmative action to reject goods or services or to cancel the agreement is interpreted by the seller as acceptance of the offer." 16 C.F.R. § 310.2(w). 255. As described in Paragraphs 2 through 224, Defendant has created and manages several negative option features as defined by the TSR, 16 C.F.R. § 310.2(w), including Prime. 256. Pursuant to Section 5 of ROSCA, 15 U.S.C. § 8404(a), and Section 18(d)(3) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 57a(d)(3), a violation of ROSCA constitutes a violation of a rule under section 18 of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 57a, and constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice in or affecting commerce, in violation of Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a). 257. Section 5(m)(1)(A) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(m)(1)(A), as modified by Section 4 of the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act of 1990, 28 U.S.C. § 2461, as amended, and as implemented by 16 C.F.R. § 1.98(d), authorizes this Court to award monetary civil penalties of up to $50,120 for each violation of ROSCA, 16 C.F.R. § 1.98(d).