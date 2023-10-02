Amazon Accused of Unfairly Charging Consumers Without Consent

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on June 1, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This part is 9 of 20. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here VIOLATIONS OF THE FTC ACT 247. Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a), prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.” 248. Acts or practices are unfair under Section 5 of the FTC Act if they cause or are likely to cause substantial injury to consumers that consumers cannot reasonably avoid themselves and that is not outweighed by countervailing benefits to consumers or competition. 15 U.S.C. § 45(n). COUNT I - Unfairly Charging Consumers Without Consent 249. In numerous instances, as described in Paragraphs 2 through 224 above, Defendant has charged consumers without their express informed consent. 250. Defendant’s actions cause or are likely to cause substantial injury to consumers that consumers cannot reasonably avoid themselves and that is not outweighed by countervailing benefits to consumers or competition. 251. Therefore, Defendant’s acts or practices as set forth in Paragraph 249 constitute unfair acts or practices in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a), (n). Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 2:23-cv-00932 retrieved on September 28, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. ftc.gov