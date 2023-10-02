Amazon Accused of Violating ROSCA with Inadequate Disclosures

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on June 1, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This part is 11 of 20. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here COUNT II - Violation of ROSCA—Inadequate Disclosures 258. In numerous instances, in connection with charging consumers for goods or services sold in transactions effected on the Internet through a negative option feature, as described in Paragraphs 2 through 224 above, Defendant failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose all material terms of the transaction, including the price of Prime, its auto-renewal provision, and cancellation requirements, before obtaining the consumer’s billing information. 259. Defendant’s practices as set forth in Paragraph 258 are violations of Section 4 of ROSCA, 15 U.S.C. § 8403(1), and are therefore violations of a rule promulgated under Section 18 of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 57a, 15 U.S.C. § 8404(a), and therefore constitute an unfair or deceptive act or practice in violation of Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a). 260. Defendant committed the violations set forth in Paragraph 258 with the knowledge required by Section 5(m)(1)(A) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(m)(1)(A). Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 2:23-cv-00932 retrieved on September 28, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. ftc.gov