10 Best Shopify Apps Used by Online Stores Making Over $10 Million

The market offers jillions of Shopify apps. It’s no surprise. But here’s the catch. You will have to find the best Shopify apps that fulfill the requirements of your eCommerce store.

But how?

Let us help.

We believe there is no standard set of apps that are applicable to every e-commerce business. The one-size-fits-all theory might not work here.

The reason is that the requirements and needs vary from business to business depending on their annual sales. The objectives of $1 million business would be different from that of $10M or $100M.

So, keeping all this in mind we tried curating a list of the best Shopify apps that are best-fit for eCommerce stores with annual sales above $10M.

We did our own research for the purpose.

We contacted 20+ customers of Richpanel who use both Shopify as well as Shopify Plus platforms to run their eCommerce businesses that generated in between $10M and $100M in annual sales.

But we didn’t stop there!

We even interviewed 50+ such businesses using Shopify apps to procure solid, reliable information.

As we mentioned earlier, after all the interviews, discussions, and research, we finally curated our listicle.

Below are the10 best Shopify apps for eCommerce stores with annual sales above $10 million.

Best Shopify Apps Used by Successful eCommerce Stores

Why hire more agents when a product can easily help your customers troubleshoot their problems? Richpanel lets you resolve up to 50% of customer support issues without having to involve an agent for every single process. By cutting down the overall customer support costs, Richpanel removes another roadblock, letting you scale up your eCommerce business.

Richpanel is easily one of the best Shopify apps and customer service platforms that you can find on the Shopify app store and that’s primarily because of its robust solutions and features:

Self-Service Software

A personalized self-service experience is what modern customers prefer. Gone are the days when self-service meant FAQs and long knowledge-based articles. The self-service software of Richpanel focuses on issue resolution. It helps you pull out the most relevant information and scenarios as per the customer journey stage and order status.

Help Desk & Ticket Management

Richpanel also offers you an intuitive help desk ticketing solution that helps bring together customer channels, actions, and eCommerce data under a single dashboard.

Save common replies and automate responses, view customer profiles, and track order actions via the internal ticketing system.

What’s more?

You can provide an omnichannel messaging experience to your customers, be it through Whatsapp, live chat, Instagram, Facebook, etc. and still handle them all in one place.

Live Chat and Messaging

Being one of the best live chat software for eCommerce sites, Richpanel helps you proactively support visitors and customers. Personalize interactions by segregating customers and visitors. Collect crucial data accordingly and set reply time expectations aided by taskbots.

Richpanel and Zendesk Integration

Integrate Richpanel’s intelligent Customer Service Platform with Zendesk. You can offer mobile and web support via Richpanel and simultaneously sync the issues and knowledge base in Richpanel with your Zendesk dashboard. The issues will then be reviewed and processed as Zendesk tickets.

In short, the front end that your customers see is Richpanel’s, meanwhile, the agent console is Zendesk’s.

Pros

Intuitive UI

Agile and Responsive customer support team

Flawless automation capabilities

Cons

Limited integrations

Pricing

Starts at $65 per month.

Attentive is a Shopify app that provides personalized mobile messaging solutions for e-commerce brands. Leverage the patent-pending solutions of the platform to curate and manage a list of mobile subscribers. With this Shopify app, you can send automated messages to each one of your subscribers based on real-time data.

Key Features

Dual Collection Signup Units: By using the mentioned feature, you can simultaneously collect two crucial sets of data of your customers; email addresses and phone numbers.

Integrated Reporting and Analytics: Measure and analyze important customer data based on real-time reporting.

Robust Segmentation: Segment your customers as per the real-time data and optimize the campaigns powered by time zone targeting capabilities.

Triggered Messages: Reach out to your subscribers automatically with engaging messages triggered by their behavior.

Seamless Integrations: Attentive lets you integrate painlessly with reliable platforms like other e-commerce platforms, email service providers, help desks, and many more.

Pros

Extremely User-friendly

Impeccable and insightful Analytics

Cons

Glitches in the link shortener

Limited advanced A/B testing features

Pricing

Request for a quote

Integrate and connect with your business tools using the cloud-based call center software of Aircall. The app lets you integrate with all the popular CRM and helpdesk tools to help in the seamless functioning of the customer support system.

Access the Shopify app from a desktop or a mobile, add numbers from 100+ countries, and draw insightful conclusions from real-time analytics.

Key Features

Virtual Call Center: Get all the numbers and user information from a single place, no matter where their location is.

Interactive Voice Response: Set up an intelligent directory that will automatically guide callers to their corresponding team on the very first try.

Extensions: Provide a personalized 3-digit extension to every individual on the team for effective conversation within the colleagues.

Real-time Modifications: Add users or new numbers with just a single click.

Ring Groups: Route your calls to teams who handle specific locations, languages, or any such traits as and when the situation demands so.

One-click Set Up: Activate integrations via the admin dashboard in a single click

Pros

Seamless third-party integrations

Ease of Use

Cons

Limited features for mobile application

Lacks text messaging provisions

Pricing: Starts at $30 per user per month

NetSuite is a unified business management suite that is extremely popular for its cloud ERP solutions. Apart from ERP solutions the platform also offers CRM, Human Capital Management, and accounting solutions, etc. NetSuite is ideal for small and mid-size businesses and aids them optimize financial operations, manage customer relationships, and reduce IT costs.

Key Features

Financial Management: Make quick and smart decisions by employing financial management combined with built-in business intelligence.

Order Management: Speed up the order-to-cash procedures by connecting sales and finance to pricing, return management, etc.

Supply Chain Management: Structure, establish and execute supply chain management plans via a single collaborative platform.

Procurement: Optimize the procure-to-pay processes for cost-certainty.

CRM

Customer Portal: Deliver customized and interactive services to your customers through this portal.

Website Search Engine Optimization: Create search-engine-friendly pages to get high rankings.

Pros:

User-friendly

Customizable dashboard

Cons:

Mediocre customer service

Steep learning curve

Pricey

Pricing: Contact for a quote

Essentially an email marketing platform, Klaviyo delivers personalized experiences across various marketing channels like SMS, in-app notifications, and web. Klaviyo claims that around 67 brands move to their platform every day. Well, when that’s considered Klaviyo is indeed one of the best Shopify apps available.

Key Features

Forms and Personalization: Carry out personalized conversations and information exchange with customers using the eCommerce sign-up and pop-up forms.

Customer Profiles: Procure crucial customer/subscriber information in a single view.

Segmentation: Update customer segments automatically.

Data Science: Save time by using predictive analytics powered by data science.

Automation: Automate prospect or customer communications by employing customer lifetime value, lifecycle stage etc.

Pros:

Reliable in-built email templates

Great customer support

Cons:

Clunky template builder

Complex learning curve

Pricing: Get Customized Quotes

Amp up your business growth supported by the Shopify app, Yotpo which is a great eCommerce marketing platform. Yotpo provides you with a suite of tools to help you manage customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referral, and SMS marketing. Monitor, control, and place customer content at key conversion points with the AI-powered solutions of Yotpo.

Key Features

Reviews and Ratings: Drive sales through customer content. Collect and leverage reviews and ratings with the help of in-mail technology.

SMS marketing: Target and engage an extensively segmented audience with highly personalized SMS and MMS messages that make use of advanced automated flows.

Loyalty and Referrals: Engage existing customers and procure prospects by creating highly personalized solutions or choosing powerful pre-built campaigns for rewards and referral programs.

Visual UGC: Display photos, videos, or even reviews of customers across your site to boost product discovery and brand engagement.

Pros:

Intuitive dashboard

Excellent support

Cons:

Expensive

Pricing: Request for a quotation

Returnly is a post-purchase payment platform that lets brands facilitate smooth return processes. With such a Shopify app in place, you can enable customers to buy using their return credit even before the original item is shipped back. This process can help increase customer loyalty.

Key Features

Automated Returns: Automate the return and refund processes and facilitate a painless return experience for your customers.

Instant Exchanges: Let your customers get their desired item before they return the original one. Payment processes are carried out by the platform on behalf of the customers.

Tracking: Keep your customers up to speed with the order and return tracking experience through real-time updates and SMS alerts.

CSAT and Analytics: Efficiently capture customer feedback on return experiences.

Pros:

User-friendly

Impressive UI

Cons:

Limited Integrations

Pricing: Request for a Quote

Shipstation is a shipping software that helps you import, manage and ship orders. Shipstation is a platform that is particularly suitable for merchants employing multiple selling channels. The shopify app integrates with more than 150 online marketplaces in order to provide an effortless experience.

Key Features

Order Management: Automate and sync orders across sources and track them at each and every stage of the shipping process from all the selling channels used.

Shipping: Simplify your shipping experience. Generate discounted shipping labels, get the best rate, print labels or create multiple labels within no time, for all of your orders.

Branding: From customized shipping labels to returns portal to tracking page, the branded shipping of Shipstation lets you personalize the delivery experience of your customers.

Inventory Management: Monitor, track, and manage your inventory, be it from a remote location or the warehouse.

Pros

Detailed, insightful daily reports on order status

Intuitive

Responsive customer support

Cons

Feature limitation in lower-priced plans

Limited shipment templates

Pricing: Starts at $9 per month

Manage your subscription business easily with the help of Recharge, a leading subscription management platform. Grow your subscriber count to an impressive number using the suite of reliable features the Shopify app offers you.

Key Features

Theme Engine: Provide a better customer portal experience. An extensively customized UI will let customers handle various aspects of their subscription with ease.

Enhanced Analytics: Visualize data and get a detailed analysis of the key performance indicators.

One-time Products: Enable customers to add a one-time product so that your customers can easily include the particular product in their future subscription orders.

Workflow: Convert shoppers into your subscribers using Recharge Workflows. Make the most of discounted first orders, free trials, and sample products to woo your shoppers.

Integrations: Employ supportive integrations to connect to third-party apps to simplify and enhance functionalities.

Pros:

Insightful analytics reporting dashboard

Seamless integration

Cons:

Lack of phone support system

Complex learning curve

Pricing: Starts at $60 per month

Conveniently automate your eCommerce sales tax aided by AI-powered solution of TaxJar. TaxJar is a platform that helps eCommerce businesses to track, monitor and manage sales tax in the most efficient manner. The popular app serves over 20,000 businesses across the world including some of the best-known names like Coco-cola, Dell, Microsoft etc.

Key Features

API: Connect the ongoing process with marketplaces and carts instantly and generate accurate sales tax rate.

AutoFile: An automatic electronic filing service for state sales tax. All you have to do is enroll. TaxJar’s solution will then submit returns to the state based on the information gathered from eCommerce providers and marketplaces.

Sales Tax Nexus: Leverage the Nexus Insights dashboard to get a crisp yet detailed view of the status of nexus.

Sales Tax Reporting: Get deeply insightful reports on sales tax collected by state and local jurisdiction.

Pros

Ease of Use

Excellent customer service

Cons

Lacks Phone Support

Clunky Interface

Pricing

Starts at $19 per month

Well, the above was our list of the best Shopify apps. We have nitpicked the best ones suited for eCommerce stores with annual sales that go beyond $10M and listed out to you. Though the best, you can’t expect all the mentioned Shopify apps to work perfectly to fulfil your organizational needs. You will have to compare the goals and requirements of your business with that of the features provided by the app and see if they help you check the boxes. If they do, then your search ends there.

