Aliens: Fireteam Set for August Launch, Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

380 reads Cold Iron Studios announced Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a new third-person survival shooter video game based on the Aliens film franchise. The game is set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy. It will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam. A new pre-order trailer has been unveiled showcasing the bonus items for the upcoming game. The Hardened Marine Pack offers players the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Weapon Camo, 3 Weapon Decals and a Chestburster Emote.

Earlier this year, Cold Iron Studios announced a new third-person survival shooter video game based on the Aliens film franchise called Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Cold Iron Studios has now revealed that the game is going to launch on August 24 as a multi-platform release.

Along with the release date, Cold Iron Studios also revealed a new pre-order trailer showcasing the bonus items for the upcoming game. Any players who pre-order any of the slated editions for Fireteam Elite will receive the Hardened Marine Pack. This pre-order DLC offers players the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Weapon Camo, 3 Weapon Decals and a Chestburster Emote.

Obviously, the Bandana Head Accessory is an homage to the Vasquez character from the 1986 classic film written and directed by James Cameron. The Weapon Decals offer some new writing and images for the player weapons, such as "Adios" and "Endeavor.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Release Date Set for August 24th

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy. Players are dropped into the role of a Colonial Marine, who is aboard the USS Endeavor and answering a distress call to the outer colonies. From there, players head to various locations to battle the Xenomorphs across four campaigns with two friends or AI teammates. Besides the Xenomorphs, players will also face Weyland-Yutani Synthetics.

Fireteam Elite will feature five character classes, a vast array of customizable weapons and mods, character progression, advancement systems and more. Another feature is the Challenge Card system, so players will be able to alter each mission to give each playthrough a new experience.

Overall, it's nice to see a new Aliens video game. Hopefully, it will fare better than the fate of the controversial Aliens: Colonial Marines, which was released back in 2013.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite hits the shelves on August 24. The game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam. The new pre-order trailer is viewable below.

