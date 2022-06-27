Aliens: Dark Descent Revealed at Summer Game Fest

During the Summer Game Fest, Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive officially revealed a new single-player, squad-based action game based on the classic Alien film franchise. The new game is Aliens: Dark Descent, which is currently in the works for a multi-platform release

The new Aliens game project is being made in collaboration with 20th Century Studios. Dark Descent will feature an original story. Gamers will have to take on the role of a squad of marines in real-time combat against the deadly Xenomorphs. The first cinematic reveal trailer for Dark Descent showcases the setting of the moon Lethe and a squad of Colonial Marines during a recon mission.

With Aliens: Dark Descent, Tindalos Interactive CEO & Creative Director is promising an experience with "nerve-wracking, real-time action." Also, the game will feature new, never before seen elements from the iconic Alien franchise, while still being faithful to the original series. Additionally, the gameplay experience is scheduled to feature a "deeper, single-player experience."

ALIENS: DARK DESCENT WILL DELIVER A NEW SQUAD-BASED ACTION GAME FOR THE ICONIC SCi-FI/HORROR SAGA

Aliens: Dark Descent will feature a new cast of Colonial Marines who seek to uncover the sinister secret on the moon of Lethe. Players will battle the Xenomorphs and will be challenged to put an end to their menace.

The gameplay experience will enable players to recruit, gear up, and customize their squad with a vast arsenal of weapons, armor, and skills. The enemies will be able to adapt to the players' tactics in an attempt to hunt them down. Players will also have to gather resources to repair their stranded Otago spaceship. There will also be a research aspect to gain tech upgrades for the squad.

As a squad-based game, players will command one unit where they will have to prioritize and execute complex actions during real-time combat. The game is expected to have reactive environments where players will have to seal off checkpoints, unlock shortcuts, and create safe zones. Thus far, this does sound like a new and unique format for a video game based on the Alien saga.

Players will have to monitor the vitals of the marines in their squad. If one of the marines falls in combat, they will be dead permanently. Not to mention, the Xenomorphs are smart and cunning. Players will have to try and outwit them to survive.

Aliens: Dark Descent is in the works for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. You can check out the cinematic reveal trailer from Summer Game Fest below:

