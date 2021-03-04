Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoAliens: Fireteam Arrives This Summer with Third-Person Co-op Shooter Gameplay by@wheeljack84

Aliens: Fireteam Arrives This Summer with Third-Person Co-op Shooter Gameplay

March 4th 2021
Jeffrey Harris Hacker Noon profile picture

@wheeljack84Jeffrey Harris

Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship.

It looks like the Alien franchise will be getting another shot in the gaming realm. Cold Iron Studios this week unveiled a new AAA game based on the Aliens franchise. Titled Aliens: Fireteam, the new game will be a co-op third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe, and it’s currently scheduled for a Summer 2021, multi-platform release.

Cold Iron Studios is developing Aliens: Fireteam in conjunction with 20th Century Games. It will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam. 

Players will assume the role of a Colonial Marines squad as they are matched up against hordes of Xenomorphs that will swarm over a given area. Cold Iron Studios Head Craig Zinkievich is promising that the game will offer character customization, tons of weapon options, and gear in order to survive the Xenomorph onslaught.

Fireteam is set 23 years after the events of the original Aliens trilogy. A team of Colonial Marines on the USS Endeavor have been charged to answer a distress call on the outer colonies. The game will feature multiple maps in overrun facilities, abandoned ruins, and alien landscapes over four campaigns. Players will team up with two friends or AI teammates. The game will also feature up to 20 enemy types ranging from the Xenomorphs to Weyland-Yutani androids.

The last decent video game based on the alien series was Alien: Isolation released in 2014, which was more in line with the original 1979 Ridley Scott movie. This game is taking more of its cues from James Cameron’s 1986 Aliens film. The last video game to do this was the greatly maligned, highly controversial Aliens: Colonial Marines, released all the way back in 2013. 

Besides the customizable weapons and mods system, Fireteam is set to feature five character classes along with character progression and advancement systems. The Challenge Card System will enable players to alter each mission to give them a unique experience on every playthrough.

Thus far, the Aliens: Fireteam trailer looks promising, and it has authentic sound effects from the film. Hopefully, the release goes smoothly. You can get a look at the game’s reveal trailer here:

More Gaming News

  1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus Revealed Alongside Diamond and Pearl Remakes
  2. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Arrives for All Platforms on June 10
  3. 7 Nioh 2 Character Creation Codes on PC
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Book a Demo. Ship Fast. Rest Easy. LaunchDarkly. by @LaunchDarkly
#promoted
4 Intellectual Properties that Deserve a Proper Video Game Adaptation by @wheeljack84
#slogging
What Inspired us to Write About Games? by @jackboreham
#slogging
What was your favorite video game of 2020? by @joseh
#slogging
10 PSN Games and DLC to Buy Before The Store Shuts Down Forever by @bryoreotendo2021
#gaming
5 Roblox Anime Games to Get Lost In by @nicolasng
#roblox
Godzilla Battle Line Receives New Gameplay Trailer & Key Art by @wheeljack84
#godzilla

Tags

#aliens#blogging-fellowship#gaming-fellowship#aliens-fireteam#cold-iron-studios#video-games#james-cameron#gaming
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.