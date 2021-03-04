Aliens: Fireteam Arrives This Summer with Third-Person Co-op Shooter Gameplay

It looks like the Alien franchise will be getting another shot in the gaming realm. Cold Iron Studios this week unveiled a new AAA game based on the Aliens franchise. Titled Aliens: Fireteam, the new game will be a co-op third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe, and it’s currently scheduled for a Summer 2021, multi-platform release.

Cold Iron Studios is developing Aliens: Fireteam in conjunction with 20th Century Games. It will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam.

Players will assume the role of a Colonial Marines squad as they are matched up against hordes of Xenomorphs that will swarm over a given area. Cold Iron Studios Head Craig Zinkievich is promising that the game will offer character customization, tons of weapon options, and gear in order to survive the Xenomorph onslaught.

Fireteam is set 23 years after the events of the original Aliens trilogy. A team of Colonial Marines on the USS Endeavor have been charged to answer a distress call on the outer colonies. The game will feature multiple maps in overrun facilities, abandoned ruins, and alien landscapes over four campaigns. Players will team up with two friends or AI teammates. The game will also feature up to 20 enemy types ranging from the Xenomorphs to Weyland-Yutani androids.

The last decent video game based on the alien series was Alien: Isolation released in 2014, which was more in line with the original 1979 Ridley Scott movie. This game is taking more of its cues from James Cameron’s 1986 Aliens film. The last video game to do this was the greatly maligned, highly controversial Aliens: Colonial Marines, released all the way back in 2013.

Besides the customizable weapons and mods system, Fireteam is set to feature five character classes along with character progression and advancement systems. The Challenge Card System will enable players to alter each mission to give them a unique experience on every playthrough.

Thus far, the Aliens: Fireteam trailer looks promising, and it has authentic sound effects from the film. Hopefully, the release goes smoothly. You can get a look at the game’s reveal trailer here:

