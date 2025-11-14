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AI Won't Just Change Schools; It Will Force Us to Rethink Learning Itself

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byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

November 14th, 2025
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Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

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machine-learning#ai-in-education#google-deepmind#google-ai-research#pisa-scores-decline#ai-tutoring-systems#cognitive-load-theory#education-equity-gap#ai-teaching-tools

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